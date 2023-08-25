Niger, Burkina Faso, Mali form military alliance

The rulers of Burkina Faso and Mali also seized power in coups. The three countries’ foreign ministers made a joint announcement in Niamey, Niger’s capital. The accord allows Mali and Burkina Faso to provide military assistance to Niger in the event of military intervention against the put schists there.

A similar agreement already exists between Burkina Faso and Mali.

Following the July coup in Niger, the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) activated a standby force and threatened violence if the democratically elected President Mohamed Bazoum was not reinstated and constitutional order restored.

Talks between ECOWAS and the Nigerian junta took place previous weekend. The agreement which was announced also calls for the three countries to take joint action against terrorist groups active in their countries and secure their borders.