The Nigeria Police Force has released the names of personalities and corporate bodies that keep police orderlies in their services despite the withdrawal order issued by the Inspector General of Police, Adamu Muhammad.

In October, the IGP ordered the withdrawal of all police officers attached to Very Important Persons across the country with immediate effect.

He, however, exempted officers attached to Government Houses, the Senate President and the Speaker House of Representatives, from the order.

Days after the IGP announced the withdrawal order, Pulse reported that despite the directive, politicians and important personalities were lobbying police authorities to retain the orderlies in their service.

But in a memo dated November 4, 2020, and addressed to Commissioners of Police in the country, the police released 60 names of personalities and corporate entities that still have police orderlies in their services.

In the memo titled, ‘Ordered and Directives Immediate Withdrawal of Police Personnel Attached to Unentitled Corporate Bodies and Individuals’, the IGP ordered police authorities to ensure police operatives attached to the names of VIPs in the memo are withdrawn with immediate effect.

Some of the VIPs and corporate entities in the memo include, Femi Fani Kayode, Shina Peller, Senator Magnus Abe, former Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Babachir Lawal, Sheikhs and Bishops, Christ Embassy and so on.

The IGP also ordered police authorities to submit reports confirming compliance to the withdrawal order with a detailed breakdown of all personnel withdrawn from VIPs and corporate entities.

He also asked them to submit the report not later than Tuesday, November 10, 2020.