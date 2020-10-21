Mohammed Adamu, the Inspector-General of Police has again ordered the withdrawal of all police officers attached to Very Important Persons across the country with immediate effect.

The IGP, however, exempted officers attached to Government Houses, the Senate President and the Speaker House of Representatives, from the order.

This is coming ten days after he announced the dissolution of the Special Anti-Robbery Squad following protests against the unit’s extra-judicial activities.

This is not the first time police authorities will issue an order withdrawing officers attached to prominent people in the country.

In February 2019, the IGP announced withdrawal of its personnel attached to VIPs.

Also in 2018, Adamu’s predecessor, Ibrahim Idris ordered an immediate withdrawal of police officers attached to political office holders and VIPs.

All the earlier directives were not duly followed.

However, the latest directive contained in a police wireless message dated October 21, 2020, addressed to all state Commissioners of Police stated that any officer found escorting VIPs will be sanctioned.

The wireless signal with reference number, CB:4001/DOPS/SPU/FHQ/ABU/VOL./ORDER AND DIRECTIVES, reads in part, “Any commander who violates this order will bear the consequences.

“Any protect personnel found escorting or guarding any VIP with or without a firearm is deemed to be deployed by the commander and the commander will be sanctioned.”

The order also states that affected personnel to report to their respective command Commissioner of Police.