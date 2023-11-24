Igbinedion University to manufacture lightweight electric vehicles

The Vice-Chancellor of the university, Prof. Lawrence Ezemonye, said this on Friday at the 21st convocation of the country’s first private university.

Ezemonye said that the design and fabrication that would lead to the production of the vehicles were ongoing.

“Research, development and innovation are critical to scholarship and knowledge production.

“The university’s efforts in this regard received a boost with the ongoing design and fabrication of Light Weight Electric Minibus, which will ultimately lead to the manufacture of lightweight vehicles.

“There will be periodic public lectures at various phases of the project, while the Engineering students are expected to come up with research topics at the undergraduate and postgraduate levels relevant to the project,” Ezemonye said.

Meanwhile, the vice chancellor has announced that 842 students graduated for the 2022/2023 session.

He said that 36 made First Class Honours, while 299 graduated with Second Class Honours (Upper Division).

The vice-chancellor reeled out the achievements of the university in the last year including the establishment of a Centre for Distance Learning, campus-wide digitalisation and innovation and scholarships, among others.

Also, the Chancellor of the university, Chief Gabriel Igbinedion, charged the graduates to be good ambassadors of their Alma Mater and impact the world by being the best.

Igbinedion, represented by his deputy and son, Lucky, charged them to build and create powerful networks that would open doors of opportunities for them in different spheres of life.

In a convocation lecture, a Maritime Expert, Dr Felicia Mogo, called on the graduates to think outside the box by making themselves competitive in the larger society.

Mogo, who is the founder, African Marine Environment Sustainability Initiative, encouraged them to be steadfast in the pursuit of knowledge, and exchange of diverse thoughts and experiences.