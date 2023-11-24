ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Igbinedion University to manufacture lightweight electric vehicles

News Agency Of Nigeria

The vice-chancellor reeled out the achievements of the university in the last year including the establishment of a Centre for Distance Learning.

Igbinedion University to manufacture lightweight electric vehicles [InfoGuideNigeria]
Igbinedion University to manufacture lightweight electric vehicles [InfoGuideNigeria]

Recommended articles

The Vice-Chancellor of the university, Prof. Lawrence Ezemonye, said this on Friday at the 21st convocation of the country’s first private university.

Ezemonye said that the design and fabrication that would lead to the production of the vehicles were ongoing.

“Research, development and innovation are critical to scholarship and knowledge production.

ADVERTISEMENT

“The university’s efforts in this regard received a boost with the ongoing design and fabrication of Light Weight Electric Minibus, which will ultimately lead to the manufacture of lightweight vehicles.

“There will be periodic public lectures at various phases of the project, while the Engineering students are expected to come up with research topics at the undergraduate and postgraduate levels relevant to the project,” Ezemonye said.

Meanwhile, the vice chancellor has announced that 842 students graduated for the 2022/2023 session.

He said that 36 made First Class Honours, while 299 graduated with Second Class Honours (Upper Division).

The vice-chancellor reeled out the achievements of the university in the last year including the establishment of a Centre for Distance Learning, campus-wide digitalisation and innovation and scholarships, among others.

ADVERTISEMENT

Also, the Chancellor of the university, Chief Gabriel Igbinedion, charged the graduates to be good ambassadors of their Alma Mater and impact the world by being the best.

Igbinedion, represented by his deputy and son, Lucky, charged them to build and create powerful networks that would open doors of opportunities for them in different spheres of life.

In a convocation lecture, a Maritime Expert, Dr Felicia Mogo, called on the graduates to think outside the box by making themselves competitive in the larger society.

Mogo, who is the founder, African Marine Environment Sustainability Initiative, encouraged them to be steadfast in the pursuit of knowledge, and exchange of diverse thoughts and experiences.

She said that this would enable them to capture the world and leverage innovation to attain greatness in life.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Kano govt exposes how Ganduje recruited JSS students into civil service

Kano govt exposes how Ganduje recruited JSS students into civil service

Sanwo-Olu promises enabling environment for businesses in Lagos State

Sanwo-Olu promises enabling environment for businesses in Lagos State

Defence Minister advises trouble makers to flee Nigeria or...

Defence Minister advises trouble makers to flee Nigeria or...

Tinubu receives Uzodinma, Ododo over governorship poll victory in Imo, Kogi

Tinubu receives Uzodinma, Ododo over governorship poll victory in Imo, Kogi

Sister gets 6 months imprisonment for smuggling phones to jailed brother

Sister gets 6 months imprisonment for smuggling phones to jailed brother

Igbinedion University to manufacture lightweight electric vehicles

Igbinedion University to manufacture lightweight electric vehicles

Kaduna Gov welcomes Appeal Court verdict affirming his election

Kaduna Gov welcomes Appeal Court verdict affirming his election

Kebbi Governor floors PDP candidate at Appeal Court to retain victory

Kebbi Governor floors PDP candidate at Appeal Court to retain victory

300-level student emerges Godfrey Okoye varsity 1-day VC for scoring 5.0 CGPA

300-level student emerges Godfrey Okoye varsity 1-day VC for scoring 5.0 CGPA

Pulse Sports

Brazil vs Argentina: Bloody scenes at the Maracana as Brazilian police and Argentine fans clash

Brazil vs Argentina: Bloody scenes at the Maracana as Brazilian police and Argentine fans clash

Arda Turan: Ex-Atletico star in hot tears after losing $13 million to ‘yahoo yahoo‘

Arda Turan: Ex-Atletico star in hot tears after losing $13 million to ‘yahoo yahoo‘

Global Soccer Award: Osimhen to battle Messi and Ronaldo

Global Soccer Award: Osimhen to battle Messi and Ronaldo

Lionel Messi and Scaloni's Argentina relationship set to end

Lionel Messi and Scaloni's Argentina relationship set to end

I don't want to talk about it — Kylian Mbappe refuses to discuss Real Madrid links

I don't want to talk about it — Kylian Mbappe refuses to discuss Real Madrid links

Roberto Firmino's father dies of heart attack during family trip to Dubai

Roberto Firmino's father dies of heart attack during family trip to Dubai

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Nigeria is set to release over 4000 inmates unable to pay their debt of N500 million

Nigeria is set to release over 4000 inmates unable to pay their debt of N500 million

From L-R: Chairman, Daewoo Engineering and Construction, Mr Jung Won-ju and Minister of FCT, Mr Nyesom Wike, during a visit at the minister’s office in Abuja on Thursday. [NAN]

Wike seeks partnership with Daewoo on luxury hotels to promote tourism

10 doctors kidnapped within 2 months in Enugu - Nigeria Medical Association (Premium Times)

10 doctors kidnapped within 2 months in Enugu - Nigeria Medical Association

Godwin Emefiele [TheCable]

Court remands former CBN Governor Emefiele in Kuje prison, delays bail decision