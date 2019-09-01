Inspector-General of Police, Mohammed Adam has ordered that all leaders of the Islamic Movement of Nigeria (IMN) be arrested, two months after the Federal Government declared the Shi’ites group as a terrorist organization.

Adamu also directed a team of special police to immediately dismantle all IMN structures in the country.

According to Punch, the IG in a signal dated August 30, 2019, to the police operatives said the force would not allow IMN members to violate the proscription of their organization by the court.

The IG also blamed the IMN for the death of the Deputy Commissioner of Police in charge of operations, Federal Capital Territory Police Command, Umar Usman and a youth corps members serving as a reporter at Channels Television, Precious Owolabi in July.

He added that the police team investigating the murder of the two had gone far in their investigation.

The signal ordering the arrest of Shi’ite leaders in the country read in part: “You will also recall that given the odious activities of the movement, the Federal Government obtained an order proscribing the group.

“NIGPOL FORCID (Nigeria Police Force Criminal Investigation Department) directs you (to) ensure that identified leaders of the group and their structures are dismantled and their activities contained.

“You are to inform me of your action for discreet investigation and possible prosecution of violators of the proscription order. Treat as very important.”

Recall that after the violent clash between the police and the IMN members, which led to deaths and destruction of property on July 22, the police arrested 54 Shi’ite members.

The fate of the arrested members could not be ascertained as the police have failed to provide information about them, Punch reports

You’ll also recall that following the arrest of the founder of Islamic Movement of Nigeria, Ibarahim El-Zakzaky and his wife, Zeenat, the IMN members have been protesting the arrest of their leader.

El-Zakzaky and his wife have been held in detention for over three years.

On August 5, 2019, the couple were granted bail by a Kaduna State High Court to seek medical attention in India, but were repatriated after three days following accusation by the government that the IMN leader was trying to seek asylum in India.

Also, the Federal Government recently accused El-Zakzaky of planning to turn Nigeria into an Islamic state, adding that the cleric enjoys the support if Iran to achieve his aim.

Meanwhile, IMN spokesman, Musa Ibrahim, said the group was aware of the IG’s order to arrest shi’ite leaders in the country.

He added that the group would release a statement on Sunday, September 1, 2019.