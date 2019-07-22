DCP Usman Umar, was killed during a protest by members of the Islamic Movement of Nigeria (IMN), also known as the Shiites in Abuja on Monday, July 22, 2019.

His death has thrown the entire police community into mourning, with his colleagues describing the painful incident.

Usman was the Principal Staff Officer (PSO), to former Inspector General of Police (IGP), Ibrahim Idris, before he was later appointed as the DCP, Operations.

The Police Force Headquarters has promised to issue a statement to that effect.

The Islamic sect has clashed with the Police and the Nigerian Army several times in its persistent protests against the detention of its spiritual leader, Ibrahim Elzakzaky, who was arrested alongside his wife, Zinat, in 2015.

40 Shiites were arrested on July 9, 2019 during a protest to the National Assembly that turned bloody as two officers were shot, although the sect said the officers were shot by other officers who opened fire on the IMN protesters.