He passed NECO in one sitting, I was surprised he joined Marlian group, Mohbad's ex-principal

Born Ilerioluwa Aloba, Mohabd died in controversial circumstances on September 12, 2023, and was quickly buried the next day without the necessary rites usually accorded deceased celebrities of his status.

Just as the news of his demise and suspicious burial filtered into the social media space, details began to emerge of the struggles he went through in the days leading to his death.

According to some of his industry colleagues and others who claimed to be in the know, Mohbad lived through fears since the day he parted ways with his former record label, Marlian Records, owned by controversial singer Azeez Adeshina Fashola, otherwise known by his stage name, Naira Marley.

Videos proving the alleged harassment and maltreatment of the deceased in the hands of his former record label have since surfaced on the internet and, in one of such videos, Mohbad asked Nigerians to hold his former boss responsible if he ever died.

In light of this, Nigerians have been asking the authorities to unravel the cause of his death and in obligation of this, a team set up by the Nigeria Police Force has commenced investigations, which included the exhumation of his body for an autopsy examination.

While the nation awaits the outcome of the police findings, Abidemi Faboye, the proprietor and principal of Abifab College, Ikorodu, Lagos, the secondary school Mohbad attended, has talked about the memories of the late singer.

In an interview with ThePunch, Faboye said he was surprised that the late artiste was able to strike up an association with the Marlian group because of his personality during his student days.

Though he didn't describe Mohbad as an excellent student, the proprietor said he was brilliant enough to ace his NECO in one sitting.

"He was 17 years old and was a bit more mature than some of his classmates. He wrote the National Examination Council senior secondary certificate exam in 2015 and made his papers in one sitting.

"He spent two years in the school, and there was a transformation in his life. He always called me, ‘daddy’. I always wanted my students to call me ‘Abifab’ or ‘Mr. Abifab’, but he found it difficult to call me that. Whenever Promise (Ilerioluwa) called me ‘daddy’, I would tell him to call me ‘Abifab’; and he would just laugh," Faboye told ThePunch.

On the deceased's association with Marlian Records, the principal said, "When I heard that he was a member of the Marlian group, I was surprised. I doubted if he could cope with such group.

"Although he was mature, I felt he must have mixed with a few others who joined the record label. I prayed that God would be with him because after he left school, we did not communicate regularly."