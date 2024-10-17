I earn ₦14m monthly as senator but still not enough - Orji Kalu

Kalu, who was Abi State governor for two-term between 1999-2007, revealed this during an interview on Channels Television's Politics Today programme on Thursday, October 17, 2024.

The lawmaker stressed that the money was not enough to cover all his monthly expenses, adding that he and some colleagues were doing well for their constituents.

He pledged to continue doing his best for his constituency.

“I am doing my best as a legislator for my constituency. I will never fail in my duty and I am sure most senators are doing their duties in their constituencies. I can never fail in Abia North Senatorial District.

“I earn N14 million in a month encompassing my salary, overhead and workers’ salaries. Let me be honest with you, do you know from this money I have to buy fuel to travel to my constituency? It’s not enough,'' he said.

Orji Kalu makes a case for 6-year single term

There have been calls in some quarters for the amendment of the constitution to introduce a six-year single-term presidency in the country.

A former Vice President, Atiku Abubakar, has also supported the call in a request submitted to the National Assembly committee on constitutional amendment.

Atiku said the single-term should be rotated between the six geo-political zones in the country.

Meanwhile, Kalu also shared a similar sentiment, arguing that the current four-year two-term provision has been a hindrance to good governance.

He said, in most cases, governors during their first term are more concerned about winning re-election than providing service to their people.

“When I was a governor, I voted for one term of six years. Remember Obasanjo said I was after him. That was the beginning of our quarrel. I went for one term of six years because of the cost of the election, because the cost of managing the economy.

''As a governor or a president, their eyes are on re-election. They are not even thinking about what people will gain, or what people will do. They are only looking for reelection. The only way to solve this problem is to do a six-year one-term.