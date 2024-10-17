ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

I earn ₦14m monthly as senator but still not enough - Orji Kalu

Nurudeen Shotayo

Kalu said he and other senators are doing a lot for their constituents, stressing that he would continue prioritising his people’s needs.

Senator Orji Uzor Kalu. [TheSUN]
Senator Orji Uzor Kalu. [TheSUN]

Recommended articles

Kalu, who was Abi State governor for two-term between 1999-2007, revealed this during an interview on Channels Television's Politics Today programme on Thursday, October 17, 2024.

The lawmaker stressed that the money was not enough to cover all his monthly expenses, adding that he and some colleagues were doing well for their constituents.

He pledged to continue doing his best for his constituency.

ADVERTISEMENT

“I am doing my best as a legislator for my constituency. I will never fail in my duty and I am sure most senators are doing their duties in their constituencies. I can never fail in Abia North Senatorial District.

“I earn N14 million in a month encompassing my salary, overhead and workers’ salaries. Let me be honest with you, do you know from this money I have to buy fuel to travel to my constituency? It’s not enough,'' he said.

Former Vice President Atiku Abubakar. [Getty Images]
Former Vice President Atiku Abubakar. [Getty Images] Pulse Nigeria

There have been calls in some quarters for the amendment of the constitution to introduce a six-year single-term presidency in the country.

ADVERTISEMENT

A former Vice President, Atiku Abubakar, has also supported the call in a request submitted to the National Assembly committee on constitutional amendment.

Atiku said the single-term should be rotated between the six geo-political zones in the country.

Meanwhile, Kalu also shared a similar sentiment, arguing that the current four-year two-term provision has been a hindrance to good governance.

He said, in most cases, governors during their first term are more concerned about winning re-election than providing service to their people.

“When I was a governor, I voted for one term of six years. Remember Obasanjo said I was after him. That was the beginning of our quarrel. I went for one term of six years because of the cost of the election, because the cost of managing the economy.

ADVERTISEMENT

''As a governor or a president, their eyes are on re-election. They are not even thinking about what people will gain, or what people will do. They are only looking for reelection. The only way to solve this problem is to do a six-year one-term.

“It will go a long way in boosting their performance because the people think they need to make money for re-election in my opinion,” he stated.

Nurudeen Shotayo Nurudeen Shotayo Nurudeen Shotayo is a Senior News Reporter at Pulse Nigeria. He has a special interest in politics which he's covered extensively for years. You can hit him up via nurudeen.shotayo@pulse.ng

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Tinubu moves around Abuja at night, aware of hardship - Orji Kalu

Tinubu moves around Abuja at night, aware of hardship - Orji Kalu

I earn ₦14m monthly as senator but still not enough - Orji Kalu

I earn ₦14m monthly as senator but still not enough - Orji Kalu

FG targets $1trn economy by 2030 via financial inclusion

FG targets $1trn economy by 2030 via financial inclusion

FAAC shares ₦1.298trn to FG, states, LGs as govt collected more VAT in September

FAAC shares ₦1.298trn to FG, states, LGs as govt collected more VAT in September

We are not quite satisfied - Wike vows to probe activities of FCT UBEB

We are not quite satisfied - Wike vows to probe activities of FCT UBEB

Tinubu commends Ooni’s tireless advocacy for women in 50th birthday message

Tinubu commends Ooni’s tireless advocacy for women in 50th birthday message

Here's how FRSC plans to reduce road crashes to zero by 2030

Here's how FRSC plans to reduce road crashes to zero by 2030

Ojukwus' widow says only Kanu's release can restore security to South-East

Ojukwus' widow says only Kanu's release can restore security to South-East

Okowa wasn't detained by EFCC - Delta group

Okowa wasn't detained by EFCC - Delta group

Pulse Sports

CAF releases statement as Nigeria’s Super Eagles remain stranded in Libya

CAF releases statement as Nigeria’s Super Eagles remain stranded in Libya

‘He no go stop'- Osimhen tells Boniface after another poor Super Eagles performance

‘He no go stop'- Osimhen tells Boniface after another poor Super Eagles performance

Where is Sha'Carri Richardson? Olympic star resurfaces with endearing photo and inspiration from her grandmother's museum

Where is Sha'Carri Richardson? Olympic star resurfaces with endearing photo and inspiration from her grandmother's museum

Libyan authorities hold Super Eagles, officials hostage at the Al Abaq airport in Al Abaq

Libyan authorities hold Super Eagles, officials hostage at the Al Abaq airport in Al Abaq

Ex-Chelsea striker Tammy Abraham desperate to return to Nigeria after rejecting Super Eagles

Ex-Chelsea striker Tammy Abraham desperate to return to Nigeria after rejecting Super Eagles

Super Eagles 1-0 Libya: Nigerians compare Fisayo Dele-Bashiru to legend Jay-Jay Okocha

Super Eagles 1-0 Libya: Nigerians compare Fisayo Dele-Bashiru to legend Jay-Jay Okocha

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Prof. Abdullahi Saleh as Chairman of the National Hajj Commission of Nigeria (NAHCON)

Senate approves Prof Saleh as Chairman of NAHCON

Solider stabs Police Inspector to death during traffic dispute in Lagos

Solider stabs Police Inspector to death during traffic dispute in Lagos

Malam Lanre Issa-Onilu, Director-General of the National Orientation Agency (NOA) [The Will]

New national anthem will deepen national identity, unity – NOA boss

70 Kirikiri inmates give life to Christ, pledge to be of good character

70 Kirikiri inmates give life to Christ, pledge to be of good character