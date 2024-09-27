Orji Kalu reduces his death rumour to jokes, says he died for 5 days and woke up

Kalu was recently rumoured to have died at a German hospital after a brief illness, but the ex-governor has dismissed the speculation, saying nothing was wrong with him.

While reacting to the rumour during an interactive session with journalists, Kalu reduced the speculation to a joke, saying he died for five days and then woke up.

“I died for five days and then woke up! No, it’s a joke,” he quipped.

Kalu also dismissed the claim that he left the country for medical treatment.

He said, “There was nothing wrong with me. I went to the US for some studies in democracy and the economy. I didn’t go for any medical treatment; I was studying at a university.”

Kalu's takes on Edo election

Speaking on the recent governorship election in Edo State, the lawmaker attributed the victory of the All Progressives Congress (APC) to the hard work of the party leadership.

He also praised the party’s National Working Committee (NWC), and the National Chairman, Umar Ganduje for mobilising support for the election.

“To be honest, the national chairman, the national secretary, and members of the NWC, including even the Senate President, have worked so hard, and I believe whoever works hard in an election deserves to win. The election is about numbers — when you have the numbers, you win. APC is the most organized and united party right now,” Kalu said.

The lawmaker further commended President Bola Tinubu for his “bold economic reforms” despite the hardship that followed his economic policies.

He said no president in the last 60 years had the courage to do what Tinubu is doing now in terms of economic reforms.

