ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Atiku proposes rotational presidency among Nigeria’s 6 geopolitical zones

Bayo Wahab

In the proposal dated August 30, 2024, Atiku seeks to raise the educational qualification of political office seekers.

Atiku Abubakar has been in the Nigerian political scene since 1989. [Getty Images]
Atiku Abubakar has been in the Nigerian political scene since 1989. [Getty Images]

Recommended articles

Atiku also suggested a six-year single term for president of the country.

In a letter to the Chairman of the Senate Committee on Constitution Review, Jibrin Barau, the Peoples Democratic Party's Presidential candidate in the 2023 presidential election urged the National Assembly to consider his suggestions in the ongoing constitutional amendment process.

In the proposal dated August 30, 2024, Atiku suggested that the educational qualification of political office seekers be raised.

ADVERTISEMENT
Atiku Abubakar [Getty Images]
Atiku Abubakar [Getty Images] Pulse Nigeria

In addition, the former VP wants Section 130 (1) of the 1999 Constitution to be amended and read thus: “The office of the President shall rotate among the six geopolitical zones of the Federation on a single term of six years flowing between the North and South on the single term of six years respectively.”

He also sought an amendment to Section 135 (2) to read thus: “Subject to the provisions of subsection 1, the President shall vacate his office at the expiration of a period of six years commencing from the date when he has been elected to such office before.”

Atiku, who has contested for president six times in the last 30 years wants the amended constitution to end violent takeovers of political parties and strengthen them for internal party democracy to thrive.

According to him, “The implication of the above is that political parties are allowed a very wide latitude to breach the perimeter of laws on elections.”

ADVERTISEMENT

He maintained that his proposed amendments would enthrone the discipline needed in a democracy.

Bayo Wahab Bayo Wahab Bayo Wahab is the News Editor at Pulse Nigeria specialising in politics, relations, special reports, development, and investigative journalism.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Minister Idris says Nigeria is winning fight against terror and banditry

Minister Idris says Nigeria is winning fight against terror and banditry

Atiku proposes rotational presidency among Nigeria’s 6 geopolitical zones

Atiku proposes rotational presidency among Nigeria’s 6 geopolitical zones

Old graves to be reopened in Britain to solve shortage of burial space

Old graves to be reopened in Britain to solve shortage of burial space

Former Head of State reveals 4,660 killed in 2020 & 2,660 in 2021 in Sahel

Former Head of State reveals 4,660 killed in 2020 & 2,660 in 2021 in Sahel

Cleric urges Nigerians to remain hopeful, take responsibility to fix the country

Cleric urges Nigerians to remain hopeful, take responsibility to fix the country

Gov Fubara declares Thursday & Friday public holidays for council elections

Gov Fubara declares Thursday & Friday public holidays for council elections

Governor Alia declares Friday work-free day for local govt elections

Governor Alia declares Friday work-free day for local govt elections

Orphanage urges Nwifuru’s wife to address flooding, shelter challenges for orphans

Orphanage urges Nwifuru’s wife to address flooding, shelter challenges for orphans

NDLEA Kaduna seizes over 1,045kg of drugs, arrests 420 suspects in Q3

NDLEA Kaduna seizes over 1,045kg of drugs, arrests 420 suspects in Q3

Pulse Sports

'There are few players like me' — Victor Osimhen insists he's worth €100million

'There are few players like me' — Victor Osimhen insists he's worth €100million

Engagement Photos? Noah Lyles and Junelle Bromfield stun in gorgeous new photos wearing matching outfits

'No congratulations, nothing' - Noah Lyles girlfriend Junelle Bromfield slams Jamaicans' poor Olympic final reception to Kishane Thompson

'No congratulations, nothing' - Noah Lyles girlfriend Junelle Bromfield slams Jamaicans' poor Olympic final reception to Kishane Thompson

Watch Asisat Oshoala score winning penalty for Bay FC against Seattle Reign

Watch Asisat Oshoala score winning penalty for Bay FC against Seattle Reign

'I am a big fan' — F1 legend Lewis Hamilton settles Ronaldo vs Messi GOAT debate

'I am a big fan' — F1 legend Lewis Hamilton settles Ronaldo vs Messi GOAT debate

'Maddison said it' — Bruno Fernandes defends red card incident in Man United defeat to Tottenham

'Maddison said it' — Bruno Fernandes defends red card incident in Man United defeat to Tottenham

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Former Governor of Kogi State, Yahaya Bello and the EFCC chairman, Ola Olukoyede [PM News]

EFCC accused of bias in Yahaya Bello’s prosecution

FG seeks amendment to NIMC law to mandate foreigners to register for NIN.

Foreigners may soon be directed to register for NIN as FG seeks to amend NIMC law

Flag Officer Commanding Eastern Naval Command, Rear Adm Saheed Akinwande flagging off Exercise Sea Guard 2024 aboard the Nigerian Navy Ship NNS Okpabana in Onne Rivers on Thursday

Navy deploys 10 warships, helicopters for exercise to check oil, sea thieves

Senate approves Iyantan as Ondo Commissioner for National Population Commission

Senate approves Iyantan as Ondo Commissioner for National Population Commission