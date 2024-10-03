Atiku proposes rotational presidency among Nigeria’s 6 geopolitical zones

Atiku also suggested a six-year single term for president of the country.

In a letter to the Chairman of the Senate Committee on Constitution Review, Jibrin Barau, the Peoples Democratic Party's Presidential candidate in the 2023 presidential election urged the National Assembly to consider his suggestions in the ongoing constitutional amendment process.

In the proposal dated August 30, 2024, Atiku suggested that the educational qualification of political office seekers be raised.

In addition, the former VP wants Section 130 (1) of the 1999 Constitution to be amended and read thus: “The office of the President shall rotate among the six geopolitical zones of the Federation on a single term of six years flowing between the North and South on the single term of six years respectively.”

He also sought an amendment to Section 135 (2) to read thus: “Subject to the provisions of subsection 1, the President shall vacate his office at the expiration of a period of six years commencing from the date when he has been elected to such office before.”

Atiku, who has contested for president six times in the last 30 years wants the amended constitution to end violent takeovers of political parties and strengthen them for internal party democracy to thrive.

According to him, “The implication of the above is that political parties are allowed a very wide latitude to breach the perimeter of laws on elections.”

