IGP Usman Baba suspends Abba Kyari over Hushpuppi connection

The police boss made the recommendation to the Police Service Commission in a July 31 letter.

Nigerian police spokesman Frank Mba confirmed this on Sunday, August 1, saying the celebrated police officer is to be suspended pending the outcome of an investigations involving him.

Mba said, “The Inspector-General of Police, IGP Usman Alkali Baba, psc (+), NPM, fdc has recommended the immediate suspension of DCP Abba Kyari, the Head of the Police Intelligence Response Team (IRT), from the Service of the Nigeria Police Force, pending the outcome of an ongoing internal investigations touching on him.”

Mba also said the suspension is expected to create an enabling environment for the NPF Special Investigation Panel to carry out its internal investigations.

Recall that the Inspector-General of Police, Usman Baba recently ordered a review of the allegations against Kyari.

The Police Service Commission had also said that it would determine Kyari’s fate, and if found culpable, the celebrated officer may face dismissal or demotion, and prosecution.