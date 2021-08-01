RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

IGP Usman Baba suspends Abba Kyari over Hushpuppi connection

Authors:

bayo wahab

Abba Kyari is to be suspended pending the outcome of an ongoing investigation involving him.

Abba Kyari [NPF]
Abba Kyari [NPF]

Inspector-General of Police, Usman Baba has called for the immediate suspension of Abba Kyari, a deputy commissioner of police indicted in a $1.1m international fraud conspiracy with a notorious fraudster, Ramoni Abass, aka Hushpuppi.

Recommended articles

The police boss made the recommendation to the Police Service Commission in a July 31 letter.

Nigerian police spokesman Frank Mba confirmed this on Sunday, August 1, saying the celebrated police officer is to be suspended pending the outcome of an investigations involving him.

Mba said, “The Inspector-General of Police, IGP Usman Alkali Baba, psc (+), NPM, fdc has recommended the immediate suspension of DCP Abba Kyari, the Head of the Police Intelligence Response Team (IRT), from the Service of the Nigeria Police Force, pending the outcome of an ongoing internal investigations touching on him.”

Mba also said the suspension is expected to create an enabling environment for the NPF Special Investigation Panel to carry out its internal investigations.

Recall that the Inspector-General of Police, Usman Baba recently ordered a review of the allegations against Kyari.

The Police Service Commission had also said that it would determine Kyari’s fate, and if found culpable, the celebrated officer may face dismissal or demotion, and prosecution.

Meanwhile, the embattled police officer has been advised to hire a team of vibrant lawyers to fight against his extradition to the United States for criminal prosecution.

Authors:

bayo wahab bayo wahab

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

COVID-19: NCDC registers additional 497 with zero death

IGP Usman Baba suspends Abba Kyari over Hushpuppi connection

25 corps members test positive for COVID-19 in Gombe

Saraki returned home after clarifying issues with EFCC — Spokesperson

Hushpuppi: Abba Kyari advised to get a legal team to stop FBI’s extradition request

Tinubu out of Nigeria but not hospitalised - Aide

Gov Okowa mourns veteran Nollywood actress Rachael Oniga

EFCC arrests Saraki over allegations of theft and money laundering

Youths want Ashafa, Obanikoro, Mamora, Solomon as members of Lagos GAC