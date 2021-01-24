As the police begin an investigation into the violence that erupted in Igangan, Ibarapa North Local Government Area of Oyo State on Friday, January 22, 2021, the state Commissioner of Police, Ngozi Onadeko has appealed to youths in the state to remain calm.

The police boss also vowed to bring those responsible for the burning of properties in Fulani settlement and other criminal activities in the town to justice.

Recall that following the expiration of the seven-day ultimatum a Yoruba activist, Sunday Adeyemo issued to the Fulani in Oyo state, the activist and his supporters stormed Igangan to eject Seriki Fulani and herdsmen accused of perpetrating crimes in the town.

Two people were reportedly killed during the confrontation between the Yoruba youths led by Adeyemo better known as Sunday Igboho and the Fulani community in Igangan.

Some properties belonging to the Fulani in the area were also reportedly set ablaze by the youths.

Following the clash, the Inspector General of Police, Mohammed Adamu ordered Onadeko to arrest Igboho and bring him to Abuja.

However, in a statement signed by Olugbenga Fadeyi, the Police Public Relations Officer in Oyo on Sunday, January 24, 2021, the Oyo police command said one officer was also injured while discharging his duty during the mob action.

The statement reads in part; “Sadly, the relative peace and calmness, being enjoyed, due to the visibility patrols of the security agencies were truncated by the visit of Sunday Igboho to Igangan, at about 1630hrs on 22nd January 2021.

“The visit had culminated in a mob action by some youths in the town, who, armed with different types of weapons, embarked on arson and a breach of peace. In the process, grievous hurt was committed against one of the police officers, while discharging his statutory duties.

“The commissioner of police will like to reiterate that the security agencies will not watch while some criminal elements take laws into their hands.

“Investigation into the arson and the breach of the peace, which occurred at Igangan will be investigated to logical conclusion and culprits shall be brought to justice.”

Meanwhile, former Governor of Ekiti State, Ayodele Fayose has cautioned the Inspector-General of Police and Governor Seyi Makinde of Oyo State against the plan to arrest Igboho.

He advised them to use dialogues to solve the herders-farmers crisis in Oyo rather than arresting the activist.