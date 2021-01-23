Inspector-General of Police, Mohammed Adamu has ordered that Yoruba activist, Sunday Adeyemo, better known as Sunday Igboho be arrested following the eviction notice he issued to herders in Oyo State.

BBC Hausa reported that Garba Shehu confirmed the order on Friday, January 2, 2021.

Shehu said the IGP informed him that he had directed the Commissioner of Police in Oyo State, Ngozi Onadeko to arrest Igboho and transfer him Abuja.

Igboho had recently issued a seven day quit notice to herdsmen in the state.

Days after issuing the quit notice, Igboho and his supporters on Friday stormed the Fulani community in Igangan in the Ibarapa North Local Government Area to chase herders out of the town.

During the clash, a Yoruba youth and a Fulani woman were reportedly killed. Properties worth millions of naira were also set ablaze.

Meanwhile, Oyo State Governor, Seyi Makinde had warned people fueling ethic crisis in the state to desist from such act.

The governor while receiving the new Commissioner of Police in the state, Mrs Ngozi Onadeko on Friday reiterated his stand, saying his government would not allow anyone to foment crisis in the state under the pretense of ethnic interest.