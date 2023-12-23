ADVERTISEMENT
Heartwarming moment Tinubu spotted veteran actor Papa Ajasco at Lagos airport

Nurudeen Shotayo

Tinubu flew into the Lagos airport on Thursday and landed in the waiting hands of a crowd of supporters who trooped out to welcome him.

Nigeria’s Presidential Jet NAF 001, which conveyed the President, arrived at the Presidential Wing of the Airport in Ikeja at 03.55 p.m. local time.

The President came into the waiting hands of the Lagos State Cultural Troupe, who treated him to the traditional music and cultural dance of Lagos, as well as a crowd of supporters.

Flanked by the Lagos State Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu, aides, and party stakeholders on all sides, the President moved around the airport and waved at the crowd, who came out to welcome him to Lagos.

It was during this time he spotted Papa Ajasco from the crowd and beckoned to him. The veteran actor excitedly hurtled towards Tinubu and briefly bowed for a rare presidential handshake.

The actor quickly returned to his original position as the President majestically strolled around, soaking in all the energy around him.

Tinubu, who flew into Lagos for Christmas celebrations, later hopped into a helicopter from the airport to Dodan Barracks in Ikoyi, where he moved to his private residence in Lagos.

Nurudeen Shotayo is a journalist with special interest in politics, sports, and digital marketing.

