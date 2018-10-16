news

On Thursday, March 1, 2018, a faction of terrorist sect Boko Haram, stormed a military base in Rann, Borno State, killing four Nigerian soldiers, three aid workers and a UNICEF Doctor.

Three aid workers were also abducted on the day.

The abducted aid workers were Hauwa Mohammed Liman, Alice Loksha and Saifura Hussaini Ahmed Khorsa.

The women of Rann

Ms. Liman and her team were working in the town of Rann when they were kidnapped by Islamic State in West Africa (ISWA), a faction of Boko Haram.

The kidnapped aid workers were working for the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC).

In September, one of the aid workers, Khorsa, was killed by the terrorists.

The Boko Haram threat

In a video posted online in September, Boko Haram threatened that it was going to kill at least one hostage once its October 15 deadline had elapsed.

Boko Haram also referred to schoolgirl Leah Sharibu, 15, in its threat.

Sharibu was among a group of 113 schoolgirls abducted by Boko Haram in February from the town of Dapchi.

“We contacted the government through writing and also sent audio messages but the government has ignored us. So, here is a message of blood. The other nurse and midwife will be executed in similar manner in one month, including Leah Sharibu”, Boko Haram said.

With negotiations between the federal government and Boko Haram breaking down, the terrorist sect made good its threat by killing Liman just before midnight of October 15.

A broken people

When the news broke, ICRC spokeswoman Krista Armstrong said her organisation was praying that it turned out false.

"We are hearing devastating reports that Hauwa has been executed. At this stage, we have no confirmation that this is true. We desperately hope not. This situation is heartbreaking and our thoughts remain with the family," Armstrong said.

The terrorists also said they will keep Sharibu as a slave for life for refusing to denounce Christianity and renounce her faith.

The Nigerian government says it did its best

Minister of Information and Culture, Lai Mohammed, said the federal government did everything to spare Liman’s life.

''It is very unfortunate that it has come to this. Before and after the deadline issued by her abductors, the federal government did everything any responsible government should do to save the aid worker.

''As we have been doing since these young women were abducted, we kept the line of negotiations open all through. In all the negotiations, we acted in the best interest of the women and the country as a whole.

''We are deeply pained by this killing, just like we were by the recent killing of the first aid worker. However, we will keep the negotiations open and continue to work to free the innocent women who remain in the custody of their abductors,'' the minister said.

ISWA split from Boko Haram in 2016. The splinter terrorist group has killed hundreds of soldiers in attacks in northeastern Nigeria in the last couple of months.

Alice Loksha is the only aid worker alive of the three abducted in March.

On Tuesday, October 16, protesters took to the streets of Abuja, Nigeria’s capital city, to demand that the government does more to set Loksha and other abductees free from the clutches of the terrorists.