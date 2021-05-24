RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Gunmen attack INEC secretariat, police division in Anambra

Authors:

News Agency Of Nigeria

Unknown gunmen Sunday evening attacked B Division of the Nigeria Police Divisional Station and the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) in Akwa, Anambra.

Gunmen attack INEC secretariat, police division in Anambra (PM News)
Unknown masked gunmen (PM News) Pulse Nigeria

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) gathered that the fully armed attackers came in three Hilux trucks at about 8pm on Sunday, May 23.

Recommended articles

An eyewitness who almost ran into the troubled area located in between the popular Ekwueme Square, Awka said the bandits shot into the air close to one hour at B Police Division before proceeding to INEC office.

The source who spoke in anonymity, said before proceeding to INEC, the gunmen drove to Aroma junction and shot in the air for about 10 minutes which made residents scamper for safety before they headed down to INEC.

Though the source said he could not speak on causality figure, it added that there was likelihood of colossal damage at both institutions with possible killings of human beings.

“I saw flames of fire going up from the police station and INEC offices, but I cannot say whether people were killed or not because I did not go closer,” he said.

When contacted, Dr Nkwachukwu Orji, INEC Resident Electoral Commissioner in Anambra said he had received information on the attack in his office, but that he could not officially comment on the matter.

“I need to get clear picture of what happened in my office before I can speak”, he said.

In the same vein, DSP Tochukwu Ikenga, the state Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) said he was still making contacts to get correct situation of things around the two federal institutions in the state.

Authors:

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

I was addicted to masturbation; Uncle Ebo Whyte recounts pathetic honeymoon

D'banj, Don Jazzy, Naeto C, Wande Coal, others attend Ikechukwu's wedding

NDLEA arrests suspected drug lord with N8 billion worth of cocaine

Men! Here are 5 women you should not have sex with

Meet the Himba tribe that offers FREE SEX to guests and doesn't bath

Why men hurt more than women after breakups

Davido buys Rolls Royce worth N183M

Thomas Partey recognised as La Liga champion after Atletico Madrid victory

Rahim Banda and 5 Ghanaian child stars who have grown up to be amazing adults