Groups call for Betta Edu’s prosecution, ask Tinubu to reverse Shehu’s suspension

The CSOs, United Frontiers Against Corruption (UFAC) and Humanitarian Ambassadors for Renewed Hope (HARH) also appealed to President Bola Tinubu to reverse the suspension of Halima Shehu as the national coordinator of the National Social Investment Program Agency.

In a statement jointly signed by their spokespersons, Donatus Abbor and Jacob Danlami, in Abuja on Thursday, January 11, 2024, the groups alleged that all allegations levelled against Shehu were orchestrated by the suspended minister to give her a bad name.

The statement reads in part, “We observed with total dismay and utter disappointment the recent admission by Mrs Betta Edu at the EFCC of diverting public funds to private accounts despite the warning of the account general of the federation office.

“The ridiculous claim that she was misled by close aides is not justifiable. We are therefore appealing to the anti-graft to immediately conclude its investigation and prosecute the suspended minister before a competent court of law to answer her crimes.”

“This agency [NSIPA] is very critical to the Renewed Hope Agenda of our dear President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, but unfortunately Mrs Betta Edu and her accomplices are hellbent on destroying the good intentions of Mr President in reducing poverty and the humanitarian crisis plaguing the country”.

“We acknowledged the fact that, as a minister, she is a signatory to the NSIPA account, but a unilateral decision to move funds without the knowledge of the chief executive and accounting officers of the agency amounts to acts of criminality and impunity.