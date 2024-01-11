ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Groups call for Betta Edu’s prosecution, ask Tinubu to reverse Shehu’s suspension

Bayo Wahab

The groups alleged that all allegations levelled against Shehu were orchestrated by the suspended minister to give her a bad name.

Betta Edu and Hajiya Halima Shehu. [Legit]
Betta Edu and Hajiya Halima Shehu. [Legit]

Recommended articles

The CSOs, United Frontiers Against Corruption (UFAC) and Humanitarian Ambassadors for Renewed Hope (HARH) also appealed to President Bola Tinubu to reverse the suspension of Halima Shehu as the national coordinator of the National Social Investment Program Agency.

In a statement jointly signed by their spokespersons, Donatus Abbor and Jacob Danlami, in Abuja on Thursday, January 11, 2024, the groups alleged that all allegations levelled against Shehu were orchestrated by the suspended minister to give her a bad name.

The statement reads in part, “We observed with total dismay and utter disappointment the recent admission by Mrs Betta Edu at the EFCC of diverting public funds to private accounts despite the warning of the account general of the federation office.

ADVERTISEMENT

“The ridiculous claim that she was misled by close aides is not justifiable. We are therefore appealing to the anti-graft to immediately conclude its investigation and prosecute the suspended minister before a competent court of law to answer her crimes.

“This agency [NSIPA] is very critical to the Renewed Hope Agenda of our dear President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, but unfortunately Mrs Betta Edu and her accomplices are hellbent on destroying the good intentions of Mr President in reducing poverty and the humanitarian crisis plaguing the country”.

“We acknowledged the fact that, as a minister, she is a signatory to the NSIPA account, but a unilateral decision to move funds without the knowledge of the chief executive and accounting officers of the agency amounts to acts of criminality and impunity.

The groups maintained that Shehu should be commended for saving the nation from great loss by immediately moving the funds to the service provider account of the Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs and Poverty Alleviation.

Bayo Wahab Bayo Wahab Bayo Wahab is a news reporter at Pulse. He is a passionate journalist with core interest in Special reports, development and investigative journalism.. Reach him via bayo.wahab@pulse.ng

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Lawmaker slams Obaseki as he joins Edo governorship race

Lawmaker slams Obaseki as he joins Edo governorship race

Groups call for Betta Edu’s prosecution, ask Tinubu to reverse Shehu’s suspension

Groups call for Betta Edu’s prosecution, ask Tinubu to reverse Shehu’s suspension

Okonkwo defends Bwala, says nothing is wrong with his meeting with Tinubu

Okonkwo defends Bwala, says nothing is wrong with his meeting with Tinubu

Stakeholders urge Tinubu to eradicate sale of new naira notes in Nigeria

Stakeholders urge Tinubu to eradicate sale of new naira notes in Nigeria

Let's not lie to ourselves, here are 4 reasons we NEED religion in Nigeria

Let's not lie to ourselves, here are 4 reasons we NEED religion in Nigeria

Nigerian Army set to flush out bandits, kidnappers from Taraba State

Nigerian Army set to flush out bandits, kidnappers from Taraba State

Don’t spare anybody involved in Edu's scandal, all should be brought to book - Obi tells Tinubu

Don’t spare anybody involved in Edu's scandal, all should be brought to book - Obi tells Tinubu

Delta troops destroy 60 illegal refining sites, nabs 30 suspected oil thieves in 1 week

Delta troops destroy 60 illegal refining sites, nabs 30 suspected oil thieves in 1 week

Ex-Minister of Power, Agunloye granted ₦50m bail by FCT High Court

Ex-Minister of Power, Agunloye granted ₦50m bail by FCT High Court

Pulse Sports

Karim Benzema: Al Ittihad star spotted cozying up with ex-wife months after converting girlfriend to Islam

Karim Benzema: Al Ittihad star spotted cozying up with ex-wife months after converting girlfriend to Islam

We Be Dia Fada - DStv confirms AFCON2023 broadcast to rescue football-crazy Nigerians

We Be Dia Fada - DStv confirms AFCON2023 broadcast to rescue football-crazy Nigerians

Black Stars of Ghana outshine Super Eagles with Kente AFCON arrival in Côte d'Ivoire

Black Stars of Ghana outshine Super Eagles with Kente AFCON arrival in Côte d'Ivoire

Goodbye Mo Salah! Liverpool reportedly set to pay £60m for Eagles star as replacement

Goodbye Mo Salah! Liverpool reportedly set to pay £60m for Eagles star as replacement

AFCON 2023: Super Eagles midfield general Alex Iwobi declares 'We will make Nigerians proud'

AFCON 2023: Super Eagles midfield general Alex Iwobi declares 'We will make Nigerians proud'

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

UCC level 100 student knocked down and killed by sprinter bus

We don't operate in Nigeria - UCC reacts to Nigeria government ban

Nigerian government bans UCC, UEW over alleged issuance of fake degrees

Nigerian government bans UCC, UEW over alleged issuance of fake degrees

Governor Lucky Aiyedatiwa of Ondo State [NAN]

Aiyadatiwa promises to collaborate with south west governors for continued Amotekun initiative

Mohammad Bello-Shehu, Federal Law Maker Representing Fagge Federal Constituency [Premium Times Nigeria]

Bello Shehu says law to establish FMC in Fagge scales to 2nd reading at National assembly