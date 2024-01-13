ADVERTISEMENT
Anti-corruption group wants AGF, interior minister probed alongside Betta Edu

Bayo Wahab

The group said that the alleged financial scandal involving Edu and Tunji-Ojo wouldn’t have been possible without the cooperation of the Accountant General of the Federation.

Betta Edu and Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo. [TheNation]
In a statement issued on Saturday, January 13, 2024, and signed by its secretary, Bolanle Otitoju, the group alleged that the minister and the AGF were complicit in the fraud allegations against the suspended minister of Humanitarian Affairs and poverty alleviation, Betta Edu.

Recall that Edu was recently suspended over financial misfeasance in her ministry.

Shortly after her suspension, documents emerged on how the ministry awarded contracts worth over ₦3 billion under questionable circumstances.

One of the companies which benefited from the contract largess is New Planets Projects Limited which Tunji-Ojo founded.

Although the minister said he has resigned from the company as required by law, the open admission that his wife still manages the company raised suspicion of favouritism.

The statement reads, “Our group is appalled by the avalanche of deep-rooted corruption in the Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs and Poverty Alleviation under the suspended minister, Betta Edu.

“For a minister under the renewed hope agenda of Mr President to perpetrate such fraud within a short period is seriously disheartening and a betrayal of public trust.

“We would like, however, to appeal to the president to extend the dragnet to her accomplices, particularly the minister of interior Bunmi Tunji Ojo and the accountant general of the Federation.

“The minister is only trying to be clever by half by claiming to have resigned as a director of the company founded by him while his wife serves as director.

The group concluded that the alleged financial scandal wouldn’t have been possible without the cooperation of the Accountant General of the Federation, who approved the disbursement of the funds to the companies.

