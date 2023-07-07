Group hails military over payment of debarment allowance

The group made the commendation in a statement by its President, Mr Abiodun Idowu, on Friday, July 7, 2023 in Abuja. Idowu said that welfare was one of the motivating factors that would ginger troops to go all out against the enemies of the country.

Hs said their position was sequel to recent payment of the third tranche of the Security Debarment Allowance (SDA) to eligible military retirees/NOKs of deceased personnel by the Military Pensions Board (MPB).

According to him, at this critical time when troops are engaged in various military operations across the country, the constant payment of SDA is a reminder that their sacrifices for the country will not be in vain.

The group expressed confidence that welfare of military personnel would receive boost under the current leadership given the excellent human relationship the Chief of Defence Staff, Maj.-Gen. Christopher Musa, had always had with troops in his line of duty.

“We are grateful that the welfare of eligible military retirees/Next of Kins (NOKs) is now being given utmost importance.

“It is a big relief for the affected especially during this period of economic meltdown.

“Importantly, this is a morale booster for our troops engaged in various military operations across the country.

“As they fight to provide peace and stability in the country, they are assured that the country is behind them and their sacrifices will not be in vain.

