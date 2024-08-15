ADVERTISEMENT
Governor Sanwo-Olu unveils Lagos Revenue Portal to simplify tax payments

News Agency Of Nigeria

The portal will aggregate all Lagos state bills and payments across Ministries, Departments and Agencies in the state, making it a one-stop-shop for all taxpayers.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the portal will aggregate all Lagos state bills and payments across Ministries, Departments and Agencies in the state, making it a one-stop-shop for all taxpayers.

“Today, we are gathered to witness yet another milestone in our collective effort to transform Lagos into the most business-friendly state in Nigeria.

"The LRP represents our commitment to innovation, transparency, and ease of doing business in Lagos state.

“The importance of efficient revenue collection cannot be over emphasised. It is the lifeblood of governance and development.

“Through it, we can fund critical infrastructure, provide essential services, and improve the quality of life for every Lagosian.”

According to the governor, achieving this requires a system that is not only robust but also transparent and user-friendly. This is where the Lagos revenue portal comes in.

"This portal is more than just a platform; it is a game-changer. It is designed to streamline the payer enumeration process, making it easier for individuals and businesses to comply with their tax obligations,” he said.

Sanwo-Olu further said it was imperative to make payment processes less cumbersome for users, and further promote accountability and transparency.

“By simplifying this process, we are removing barriers to compliance, which will, in turn, boost our revenue base. But more than that, we are promoting a culture of accountability and transparency in revenue collection.

“This portal aligns with our broader vision of making Lagos a smart city and a place where technology and innovation drive progress by digitising our revenue collection process.

“We are not only enhancing the ease of doing business but also positioning Lagos as a model for other states in Nigeria and beyond.

“We are setting a standard for governance that leverages technology to deliver efficient and transparent services to the people,” Sanwo-Olu stated.

He commended the Ministry of Finance the Ministry of Innovation, Science and Technology and others for setting the pace.

“Let me take this opportunity to commend the entire Lagos State Executive Council, Ministry of Innovation, Science and Technology, Ministry of Finance, State Treasury Office, Lagos State Internal Revenue Service, and the Audit Service Commission.

"Also the Alpha-Beta Consulting, and the Special Adviser on Taxation and Revenue for their unwavering dedication to this project.

“Your commitment to transforming Lagos into a 21st-century economy is evident in initiatives like this.

"I also want to acknowledge the efforts of all our partners, stakeholders, and the entire team that worked tirelessly to bring this portal to life,” Sanwo-Olu added.

The governor appealed to residents to embrace the innovation.

“As we launch the portal today, I urge every resident whether an individual, entrepreneur, or corporate entity to embrace it.

“The success of this platform depends on its adoption by the people it is designed to serve.

“Let us make the most of this opportunity to simplify our interactions with the government and contribute to the growth and development of our beloved state,” the governor said.

The LRP eliminates the need for physical visits to Lagos state service stations and bank branches, saving time and reducing hassle for their taxpayers. The portal also facilitates easy payer registration, so Individuals and businesses can now register as payers and access their profiles online, simplifying the entire registration process.

The LRP is available on both secure web and mobile application channels. The platform is designed to simplify how Lagos residents and corporate entities perform their civic responsibilities in the form of non-tax payments, making the entire process more efficient, convenient and secure.

News Agency Of Nigeria

