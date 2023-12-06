ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Governor Radda approves ₦200m to combat malnutrition in women and children

News Agency Of Nigeria

The approval of the fund is aimed at reducing maternal, infant and child illnesses and deaths.

Governor Dikko Radda of Katsina State. [X:@dikko_radda]
Governor Dikko Radda of Katsina State. [X:@dikko_radda]

Recommended articles

Malam Ibrahim Kaula, the Chief Press Secretary (CPS) to the governor disclosed this in a statement issued to newsmen in Katsina on Tuesday. According to Kaula, the state’s Commissioner of Health, Dr Bishir Gambo who revealed this, said it was part of their counterpart fund for UNICEF intervention programmes.

He explained that the fund was for the procurement of nutrition commodities for the prevention and treatment of malnutrition among children and pregnant women. According to the Commissioner, the approval of the fund was aimed at reducing maternal, infant and child illnesses and deaths.

“This is in fulfillment of Gov. Radda’s commitment to improving the health and wellbeing of the people of Katsina State, through health promotion and disease prevention activities as encapsulated in his ‘Building Your Future’ strategic blueprint.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Meanwhile, the governor has also approved the commencement of the Postgraduate Residency training for doctors in two specialist hospitals in the state.

“The training is in collaboration with the National and West African Postgraduate Medical Colleges, among others.

“This is aimed at producing medical consultants, thereby addressing the shortage of medical specialists and encouraging the retention of medical doctors in the state,” he said.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

House of Reps resolves to boost local capacity in oil and gas industry

House of Reps resolves to boost local capacity in oil and gas industry

MURIC urges FG to investigate Army bombing of 120 villagers in Kaduna State

MURIC urges FG to investigate Army bombing of 120 villagers in Kaduna State

UNICEF set to promote water supply, sanitation in Zamfara State

UNICEF set to promote water supply, sanitation in Zamfara State

State House to spend ₦253m on foodstuffs and catering materials

State House to spend ₦253m on foodstuffs and catering materials

Nigeria Immigration Service receives 9 repatriated Nigerians from stowaway attempt in The Gambia

Nigeria Immigration Service receives 9 repatriated Nigerians from stowaway attempt in The Gambia

Army will continue to support construction of new facilities across the country - COAS

Army will continue to support construction of new facilities across the country - COAS

French Minister expresses support for EFCC's fight against economic crimes

French Minister expresses support for EFCC's fight against economic crimes

Governor Radda approves ₦200m to combat malnutrition in women and children

Governor Radda approves ₦200m to combat malnutrition in women and children

Lagos Govt to establish more technical, vocational centres for out of school children

Lagos Govt to establish more technical, vocational centres for out of school children

Pulse Sports

Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce: Track legend signs mouthwatering deal with luxurious wristwatch brand

Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce: Track legend signs mouthwatering deal with luxurious wristwatch brand

Sha'Carri Richardson: World's fastest woman reportedly bags $20,000,000 endorsement deal

Sha'Carri Richardson: World's fastest woman reportedly bags $20,000,000 endorsement deal

She needs a break - Super Falcons coach explains Ashleigh Plumptre's absence from team

She needs a break - Super Falcons coach explains Ashleigh Plumptre's absence from team

Sergio Ramos makes Champions League history 31 years after Daniel Amokachi

Sergio Ramos makes Champions League history 31 years after Daniel Amokachi

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Nigeria Prisons Service [Daily Post]

Enugu Correctional Service Command registers 1,137 inmates for NECO

Tinubu presents 'Budget of Renewed Hope'

'Our landlord' – Tinubu hails Wike as he presents 2024 Renewed Hope Budget

Governor of Enugu State, Peter Mbah. [Twitter:@PNMbah]

Gov Mbah solicits FG’s support on construction of cargo terminal

Speaker of the House of Representatives, Tajudeen Abbas [LASG]

We can’t afford to fail Nigerians - Abbas says during Tinubu's 2024 bill presentation