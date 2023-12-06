Governor Radda approves ₦200m to combat malnutrition in women and children

Malam Ibrahim Kaula, the Chief Press Secretary (CPS) to the governor disclosed this in a statement issued to newsmen in Katsina on Tuesday. According to Kaula, the state’s Commissioner of Health, Dr Bishir Gambo who revealed this, said it was part of their counterpart fund for UNICEF intervention programmes.

He explained that the fund was for the procurement of nutrition commodities for the prevention and treatment of malnutrition among children and pregnant women. According to the Commissioner, the approval of the fund was aimed at reducing maternal, infant and child illnesses and deaths.

“This is in fulfillment of Gov. Radda’s commitment to improving the health and wellbeing of the people of Katsina State, through health promotion and disease prevention activities as encapsulated in his ‘Building Your Future’ strategic blueprint.”

Meanwhile, the governor has also approved the commencement of the Postgraduate Residency training for doctors in two specialist hospitals in the state.

“The training is in collaboration with the National and West African Postgraduate Medical Colleges, among others.