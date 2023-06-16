ADVERTISEMENT
Gov. Yusuf appoints CPS, personal aides for Deputy

News Agency Of Nigeria

According to the statement, others appointed as personal aides to the deputy governor are Lawan Adamu Miko, Senior Special Assistant, Protocol and Abubakar Tijjani Kura, Senior Special Assistant, Administration.

Governor Abba Yusuf of Kano State.
The Chief Press Secretary (CPS) to the governor, Bature Dawakin Tofa, stated this on Friday in a statement in Kano.

Ibrahim is a graduate of Literature in English Language from Bayero University, Kano.

Until his appointment, he was a correspondent of Thisday Newspaper and Chairman of the Correspondents’ Chapel of the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ) Kano State Council.

Also appointed included Muhammad Garba Gwarzo, Senior Special Assistant, Political Matters.

Abubakar Salisu Mijinyawa, Special Assistant, Domestic, Usman Nura Getso, Personal Assistant, Administration and Hamza Telan Mata, Personal Assistant, Photography were also appointed.

The statement further said all the appointments took immediate effect.

News Agency Of Nigeria

