Gov Wike tells Biafra agitators that 'Rivers doesn't belong anywhere else'

Separatists and secessionists under the umbrella of the Indigenous People Of Biafra (IPOB), have renewed agitations for a breakaway Biafra nation from present-day Nigeria.

Demands for the actualisation of a Biafra republic led to the 1967 to 1970 civil war.

A map of Biafra conceived and drawn at the time by the late Odumegwu Ojukwu, contained states from outside Igbo-land like Cross River, Benue, Delta, Akwa Ibom and Rivers.

But Wike, who has been governing the south-south state of Rivers since 2015, has again made it clear that Rivers won't be part of a utopian Biafra nation conversation.

"No one can annex Rivers State as Rivers doesn't belong to any other place. Nobody in another State can come and tell us that we are with them.

"We are a friendly people, we allow everyone do business and prosper here but none should overstep their bounds.

"We wouldn't take it!" the governor warns in a tweet.