Governor Hope Uzodinman of Imo State says the recent attacks in the state were sponsored by aggrieved politicians.

The governor said this while featuring on Channels Television’s ‘Politics Today’ programme on Wednesday, April 7, 2021.

Recall that on Monday, April 5, 2021, gunmen attacked the Owerri Correctional Prison and freed over 1800 inmates.

The attackers also burnt down the Imo State Police Command headquarters in Owerri and all vehicles parked at the command headquarters.

The police have accused members of the Eastern Security Network of the being the masterminds of the attacks, but the group led by Nnamdi Kanu has since denied the allegation.

However, the governor claimed that those responsible for the attacks were sponsored by aggrieved politicians to destabilise the government of APC (All Progressives Congress).

He said, “Their (attackers’) tactics is that they try to identify grievances of people in a particular area. If it is in Imo State and probably there are some IPOB people who are not happy, they hire hoodlums from outside Imo State, they bring them in pretending to be IPOB and they commit these crimes and they go away.

“So, it is not about IPOB. Yes, we agree, we have aggrieved IPOB members but I can tell you those who are doing this destruction, most of them were brought in from outside Imo State.”

“What is important for Nigerians to know is the plot by a group of aggrieved politicians to destabilise the government of APC (All Progressives Congress).

“I have done some thorough investigation and I have some credible lead as to those who are sponsoring these activities of these hoodlums.

“I don’t want to pre-empt the investigations of other security agencies but I can tell you we are working hard to ensure the sponsors of this dastardly acts must be brought to book.”