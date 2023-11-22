Gov Buni donates ₦7.5m worth of house, ₦3m to family of slain policeman

This is contained in a statement by Buni’s Director-General, Press and Media Affairs, Alhaji Mamman Mohammed, in Damaturu on Tuesday. The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Maina paid the supreme price when he repelled the terrorists ambush laid on the governor’s convoy on Maiduguri-Damaturu road on Saturday.

Mohammed said the sum of ₦3 million was also donated to the family for their immediate needs and payment of school fees of the deceased’s children. He said the governor also approved the release of ₦1 million to each of six other security personnel injured in the attack.

“Another ₦2 million was approved by the governor to take care of their medical bills.

“The family of the deceased and those injured were also supported with food items.

“Gov. Buni prayed for the repose of the soul of the deceased, and the quick recovery of those injured.

“The Emir of Damaturu, His Royal Highness, Alhaji Shehu Hashim ll Ibn Umar El-kanemi, in company of the Special Adviser on Religious Affairs to the Governor, Ustaz Babagana Malam Kyari, presented the support to the family of the deceased policeman.