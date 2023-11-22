ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Gov Buni donates ₦7.5m worth of house, ₦3m to family of slain policeman

News Agency Of Nigeria

Maina paid the supreme price when he repelled the terrorists ambush laid on the governor’s convoy on Maiduguri-Damaturu road on Saturday.

Governor Mai Mala Buni of Yobe. [Twitter:IndependentNGR]
Governor Mai Mala Buni of Yobe. [Twitter:IndependentNGR]

Recommended articles

This is contained in a statement by Buni’s Director-General, Press and Media Affairs, Alhaji Mamman Mohammed, in Damaturu on Tuesday. The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Maina paid the supreme price when he repelled the terrorists ambush laid on the governor’s convoy on Maiduguri-Damaturu road on Saturday.

Mohammed said the sum of ₦3 million was also donated to the family for their immediate needs and payment of school fees of the deceased’s children. He said the governor also approved the release of ₦1 million to each of six other security personnel injured in the attack.

“Another ₦2 million was approved by the governor to take care of their medical bills.

ADVERTISEMENT

“The family of the deceased and those injured were also supported with food items.

“Gov. Buni prayed for the repose of the soul of the deceased, and the quick recovery of those injured.

“The Emir of Damaturu, His Royal Highness, Alhaji Shehu Hashim ll Ibn Umar El-kanemi, in company of the Special Adviser on Religious Affairs to the Governor, Ustaz Babagana Malam Kyari, presented the support to the family of the deceased policeman.

“The Emir prayed for the deceased and consoled the family to see the death of the policeman as the wish of Allah at His appointed time,” the DG said.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Speaker, Chief Judge of Ebonyi use bulletproof vehicles for equality - Nwifuru

Speaker, Chief Judge of Ebonyi use bulletproof vehicles for equality - Nwifuru

Gov Buni donates ₦7.5m worth of house, ₦3m to family of slain policeman

Gov Buni donates ₦7.5m worth of house, ₦3m to family of slain policeman

Israel, Hamas strike deal for release of 50 Gaza hostages for 150 Palestinians in Israel

Israel, Hamas strike deal for release of 50 Gaza hostages for 150 Palestinians in Israel

FG creates plan to combat open defecation in Nigeria

FG creates plan to combat open defecation in Nigeria

FCT High Court admits Emefiele to ₦300 million bail

FCT High Court admits Emefiele to ₦300 million bail

Abia Govt cancels preliminary test for Nursing students amid allegations of wrongdoing

Abia Govt cancels preliminary test for Nursing students amid allegations of wrongdoing

Gov Adeleke urges cabinet members on budget defence, lists 3 executive bills

Gov Adeleke urges cabinet members on budget defence, lists 3 executive bills

For a city that stinks, ₦7.5 million is not enough to buy perfumes

For a city that stinks, ₦7.5 million is not enough to buy perfumes

Covenant University increases workers’ salary by 20%

Covenant University increases workers’ salary by 20%

Pulse Sports

I don't want to talk about it — Kylian Mbappe refuses to discuss Real Madrid links

I don't want to talk about it — Kylian Mbappe refuses to discuss Real Madrid links

Roberto Firmino's father dies of heart attack during family trip to Dubai

Roberto Firmino's father dies of heart attack during family trip to Dubai

'Stick by us' - Iwobi begs Nigerians to keep supporting the Super Eagles despite poor performances

'Stick by us' - Iwobi begs Nigerians to keep supporting the Super Eagles despite poor performances

Zimbabwe 1-1 Nigeria: Peseiro blames long travel for poor Super Eagles performance

Zimbabwe 1-1 Nigeria: Peseiro blames long travel for poor Super Eagles performance

Elaine Thompson-Herah disrupts the internet with fire pictures of her beauty

Elaine Thompson-Herah disrupts the internet with fire pictures of her beauty

Better than Nunez and Son - Super Eagles star Taiwo Awoniyi makes top 10 best Premier League strikers’ list

Better than Nunez and Son - Super Eagles star Taiwo Awoniyi makes top 10 best Premier League strikers’ list

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Nigeria is set to release over 4000 inmates unable to pay their debt of N500 million

Nigeria is set to release over 4000 inmates unable to pay their debt of N500 million

Festus Osifo, TUC President. [The Cable]

We are copying the Federal Government - TUC explains defying Court order

Sanwo-Olu calls for global standards in regulating creative digital contents [Twitter:@jidesanwoolu]

Sanwo-Olu calls for global standards in regulating creative digital contents

Nigeria’s inflation rate hits 27.33% in October - NBS [Wikipedia]

Nigeria’s inflation rate hits 27.33% in October - National Bureau of Statistics