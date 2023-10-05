ADVERTISEMENT
Gov Adeleke orders seizure of disputed land in 2 LGAs after communal clash

News Agency Of Nigeria

The measure came in the wake of a communal clash between the two communities, resulting in a total breakdown of law and order.

Osun State Governor, Ademola Adeleke.
Adeleke, who gave the order in an interview with newsmen on the sideline of the “Ipade Imole” programme in Osogbo on Thursday, said that the seizure was to ensure peaceful negotiation.

The governor said that he had obtained the assurances of the Chief of Army Staff, Lt.-Gen Taoreed Lagbaja, to ensure that all the agents of violence were brought to book and peace returned to the warring communities.

”The joint task force will descend heavily on any agent of violence and I will not allow anyone to kill my people.

”Also, anyone found on that disputed land will be dealt with,” he said.

Adeleke, who said that security is key to development and growth, also said that violence would scare potential investors away.

He called on traditional rulers and community leaders to call their subjects to order.

“The deployment of military personnel will be a punitive measure to any of the two communities who failed to allow for peaceful resolution of the problem,” he said.

The governor admonished the warring communities to allow peace to reign for the development and growth of the state.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the State Government had on September 17 imposed an indefinite dusk-to-dawn curfew on the two communities.

The Commissioner for Information and Public Enlightenment, Kolapo Alimi, who announced the curfew in a statement, said the measure would be observed between 6 pm and 6 am.

Alimi stated that the measure became necessary in order to enforce law and order in the two communities.

News Agency Of Nigeria

Gov Adeleke orders seizure of disputed land in 2 LGAs after communal clash

