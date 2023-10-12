ADVERTISEMENT
Gov Adeleke hails military for supporting democracy in Nigeria

News Agency Of Nigeria

Adeleke also commended Lagbaja for the prompt intervention of the military during the recent Ifon-Ilobu crisis in the state.

Governor Ademola Adeleke hosts the Chief of Army Staff, General Taoheed Lagbaja to Osun State. [Twitter:@AAdeleke_01]
Governor Ademola Adeleke hosts the Chief of Army Staff, General Taoheed Lagbaja to Osun State. [Twitter:@AAdeleke_01]

Adeleke gave the commendation during the visit of the Chief of Army Staff, Gen. Taoheed Lagbaja, to his Ede country home on Thursday.

The governor, who condemned what he described as democratic setbacks in some parts of Africa, called for the strengthening of democracy instead of an unnecessary coup d’etat.

According to him, the Nigerian military is a thorough professional service that upholds respect for the constitution while serving as a protector of the democratic process and national stability.

The governor, who also used the opportunity of COAS’ visit to inaugurate the civil-military school project at Alusekere, Ede, described the military as a critical pillar of the nation.

“We owe the military accolades and commendation for securing and protecting the nation.

“Our existence as a nation that is united despite challenges is linked to the patriotism and sacrifice of the military.

“When the civil population is sharply divided, the military remains united. On many occasions, the military had saved our nation from disintegration.

“Your reaching out to the civil population as a policy is a giant step to further unite the nation,” he said.

He said, “Your patriotic action is laudable. We deeply appreciate you, dear General.”

In his response, Lagbaja said he was in the state in continuation of his nationwide visit to army formations in the country, adding that he was at the governor’s residence to pay homage.

He assured the governor of deep support for democracy and good governance in the country.

The chief of army staff also said that the engineering construction arm of the army was prepared to undertake projects from any willing state.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Lagbaja was accompanied on the visit by some top military officers.

