My music heads in the office tell me that the term ‘Detty December’ was coined a couple of years ago by Banku music pioneer and Afropop star, Oluwatosin Ajibade, who is popularly referred to by his stage name Mr Eazi.

Detty December means basking in the Christmas and end of year celebrations, partying at nightclubs, attending concerts and shows, taking as much booze as you can, emptying your bank account if you must--just to have fun, hanging out with friends, watching as many movies as you can, visiting fun places in the country and abroad, eating plenty of food, trying things you normally won’t try from January to December and generally taking a break from work, because in January, you’d be ready to go again. Bodi is not fayawood.

It’s a hedonistic, carefree, problem-free philosophy that has engulfed all of Lagos, Abuja, Port Harcourt and most cities across Nigeria and it’s a philosophy I subscribe to, because look, ‘I can’t coman kill myself.’ The good guys at Pulse have this article about how you can have plenty of fun this December on a budget.

Even Cardi B had a detty December in Lagos (Cardi B)

So, yeah, if you run into me at parties, pool sides, nightclubs and strip bars sipping on some strong stuff, please don’t be angry. It just means that I’m just dettying the December in my own little way. December ti doti already.

I may not party till I drop, but boy, would I dance! I’m probably the worst dancer on the planet, but like a friend once advised, as long as you can move the body and legs this way and that, you are doing just fine.

I’ll also watch my Arsenal get mercilessly flogged by every other club throughout December, watch a couple of movies with bae, read the books I couldn’t read all year, visit orphanages, family, play some football and hit the gym. You are not going to have a December as detty as mine, trust me. You bet!

Be like me this season. Or try to be like me. Don’t dull. It’s been a hectic year by all standards and you’ve put in plenty of work to make it to December. The least you can do is indulge and give yourself a treat, while being thankful to God while at it. You deserve all the fun and rest.

Dance moves from Teni Billionaire's Concert (Pulse)

Have a white Christmas everyone and a prosperous new year ahead. And thanks for reading me and Pulse throughout 2019, even though you didn’t necessarily agree with most or some of my viewpoints. Na so life just be. We won’t be here without you, dear reader and we really, really, really love you.

Just go out there and have yourself a Detty December. No be you kee Jesus! Parte after parte, my G!!