Gbajabiamila denies ₦21.22 billion allocation to his office

The former Speaker of the House of Representatives urged those engaging in public debate about government actions to be responsible with their statements, stating the importance of relying on facts rather than insinuations and falsehoods.

Taking to his Twitter handle on Wednesday, December 06, 2023, Gbajabiamila clarified the situation, addressing the alleged provision in the 2024 Appropriation Bill for the renovation of any residence for the Chief of Staff.

He categorically denied such allocations, asserting that he resides in his private residence.

ADVERTISEMENT

In his tweet, Gbajabiamila provided clarification on the figures circulating on social media, attributing them to misinformation by bloggers and fake news purveyors.

According to him, the stated funds are intended for the renovation of the Presidential Quarters in Dodan Barracks and the Vice President's Lodge in Lagos.

These funds are also allocated to overhaul the information management and communications facilities in the Presidency, bringing them up to modern standards, and to provide vehicles for the staff of the Presidency.

Gbajabiamila stated that the budget proposal clearly outlines the sums allocated for these specific projects and stressed that they bear no resemblance to the misleading online commentary.

He reaffirmed the administration's commitment to transparency, welcoming and encouraging scrutiny of government expenditure.

ADVERTISEMENT