Fubara apologises over political fracas in Rivers, says no sacrifice too much

Nurudeen Shotayo

Fubara also thanked President Tinubu, whose timely intervention he said opened a series of communication channels aimed at resolving the political crisis.

Rivers Crisis: Those accusing me of demanding 25% cut are ignorant – Wike

Rivers was thrown into turmoil on Monday, October 30, 2023, after a large crowd of Fubara's supporters besieged the state House of Assembly complex to thwart the purported attempt by lawmakers to impeach the governor.

Bedlam, however, ensued when the governor himself arrived at the complex to assess the level of damage caused by a bombing incident at the premises a night prior.

Security operatives deployed to maintain order fired water canisters at Fubara as his convoy approached the large gathering and subsequently fired tear gas to disperse the crowd, who appeared very resilient.

The chaotic scene quickly gained the nation's attention, with many Nigerians calling for calm and restoration of peace in the South-South state. Swiftly, President Bola Tinubu intervened in the crisis to prevent a further breakdown of law and order and, above all, reconcile the governor and his predecessor.

Fubara confirms impeachment plot [Channels TV]
However, Fubara, who described the political crisis of the last few days as “regrettable anxieties,” said it was important to make sacrifices for peace to reign.

He said this in a statement he signed, titled ‘Peace is priceless’, which was issued to newsmen on Saturday, November 4, 2023.

While recalling the bombing incident and the division among lawmakers, Fubara reiterated that his visit to the assembly complex was just to assess things and undertake remedial measures to protect lives and property.

He thanked the President, whose timely intervention he said opened a series of communication channels aimed at resolving the political crisis.

The statement reads, “My dear good people of Rivers State, I consider it necessary to issue this press statement on the developments of the past few days in our dear state

“Late on Sunday, October 29, 2023, I was inundated with reports that the hallowed chamber of the Rivers State House of Assembly has been gutted by fire. The blaze was successfully put out by the fire service, after which security agencies took control of the situation.

“My visit to the assembly complex on Monday, October 30, 2023, was to assess the level of damage and undertake remedial measures to protect lives and property within the assembly complex. I charged the security agencies to thoroughly investigate the incident and report it to me.

“Shortly after, I got reports that the state House of Assembly had broken into two factions: one claiming to have impeached and suspended the House Leader and three others preparatory to initiating an impeachment action against me, and the other rival faction impeaching the Speaker and Deputy Speaker, thus sparking off some form of political crisis.

“I wish to thank the President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, Bola Tinubu, for his fatherly intervention which opened a series of communication channels to facilitate the timely resolution of the festering crises. I wish to also thank our elders who are currently intervening in the matter.”

He further said, “Let me clearly state that my actions are aimed at restoring peace and stability in our state. I am a man of peace and as governor, the advancement of our state is my primary concern.

“Consequently, no sacrifice is too much for me to make to achieve this objective. Furthermore, as leaders, it is the collective responsibility of the immediate past governor and Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, and my humble self, to leverage our positions and influences within and outside the state to advance the progress, security and well-being of our people.

“We must, therefore, not allow circumstances that could retard all efforts at achieving greatness for our people to prevail.

“On our part, we are always willing and ready to embrace the path to lasting peace and tranquility with a commitment to consummating all efforts and initiatives by Mr. President and other well-meaning Nigerians, including my brother governors and the elders.

“I assure the people of Rivers State that peace will certainly prevail and we shall continue to work together to advance the peace, security and progress of our state.”

“As governor, I sincerely apologise to the good people of Rivers State for the regrettable anxieties of the last few days, while thanking you all for your concerns, and continued support, love, and prayers. May God continue to bless our dear Rivers State,” Fubara prayed.

