PDP breaks silence as Wike, Fubara meet Tinubu at Presidential Villa, Abuja
The meeting is being chaired by President Bola Tinubu.
The PDP's National Working Committee (NWC) released a statement on Tuesday, October 31, 2023, urging all parties involved in the disagreement to seek a peaceful resolution.
The NWC, in their statement, stated the importance of dialogue and peaceful resolution, calling upon all PDP members and supporters to remain calm.
They assured the public that the party had initiated internal conflict resolution processes to address all areas of disagreement.
The tension between the Nyesome Wike and Siminalayi Fubara escalated recently when an attempt to impeach Governor Fubara failed, sparking concerns about the stability of the state's political landscape.
Wike, Fubara shake hands in Abuja
Meanwhile, Governor Fubara and his predecessor, Nyesom Wike, were seen shaking hands at the Presidential Villa in Abuja.
The two politicians, along with several other state governors including Yahaya Bello (Kogi), Dapo Abiodun (Ogun), Ahmadu Fintiri (Adamawa), Bala Mohammed (Bauchi), Abdullahi Abba (Kano), and Bassey Ottu (Cross River), attended a closed-door meeting of the Police Council.
The meeting, chaired by President Bola Tinubu, included prominent figures such as the chairman of the Police Service Commission (PSC) and the Inspector-General of Police (IGP).
