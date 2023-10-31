ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Politics

Is it his birthday? - Netizens react to video of water canister shooting at Fubara

Ima Elijah

Online community engages in lighthearted banter over viral video of Fubara and police.

Rivers State Governor, Siminalayi (Sim) Fubara. [Twitter:@SimFubaraKSC]
Rivers State Governor, Siminalayi (Sim) Fubara. [Twitter:@SimFubaraKSC]

Recommended articles

Amidst the political chaos that ensued on Monday, October 30, 2023, Nigerians online found an unexpected source of amusement.

The crisis escalated in Rivers Assembly as Speaker Martin Amaewhule served the impeachment notice on Governor Fubara, triggering a storm of outrage. Fubara's supporters, gathered outside the Assembly Complex, vehemently resisted the planned impeachment. Lawmakers hastily fled the premises as tear gas canisters were fired outside the building, adding to the chaotic scene.

In the midst of this political chaos, a video surfaced showing a water canister incident involving Fubara. This video quickly went viral, capturing the attention of the online community.

ADVERTISEMENT

Drawing from the discussion about the water incident, Many netizens playfully questioned if it might be Fubara's birthday, connecting the virtual water incident to the age-old Nigerian tradition of pouring water on individuals to celebrate their birthdays.

Reactions to water canister shooting at Fubara
Reactions to water canister shooting at Fubara Pulse Nigeria
Reactions to water canister shooting at Fubara
Reactions to water canister shooting at Fubara Pulse Nigeria
Reactions to water canister shooting at Fubara
Reactions to water canister shooting at Fubara Pulse Nigeria
ADVERTISEMENT
Reactions to water canister shooting at Fubara
Reactions to water canister shooting at Fubara Pulse Nigeria
Reactions to water canister shooting at Fubara
Reactions to water canister shooting at Fubara Pulse Nigeria
Reactions to water canister shooting at Fubara
Reactions to water canister shooting at Fubara Pulse Nigeria
Reactions to water canister shooting at Fubara
Reactions to water canister shooting at Fubara Pulse Nigeria

The governors on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) have convened an emergency meeting to address the crisis between the governor of Rivers State, Fubara, and his predecessor, Nyesom Wike.

ADVERTISEMENT

Emerging reports say the issues between Governor Fubara and his predecessor, Minister Wike, are said to be connected to Fubara’s move to revive the state-owned Songhai Farm, which was initiated by former Governor Chibuike Amaechi, as well as the governor’s recent swearing in of four commissioners without the express permission of Wike.

Ima Elijah Ima Elijah Ima Elijah is a Senior News Reporter at Pulse.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Is it his birthday? - Netizens react to video of water canister shooting at Fubara

Is it his birthday? - Netizens react to video of water canister shooting at Fubara

APC tells 'serial election loser' Atiku to stop making noise

APC tells 'serial election loser' Atiku to stop making noise

Abiodun says CNG mass transit buses will revolutionise transport sector in Nigeria

Abiodun says CNG mass transit buses will revolutionise transport sector in Nigeria

New SARS-like Police unit SIS set to launch in 10 pilot states

New SARS-like Police unit SIS set to launch in 10 pilot states

Kogi Government orders hospitals to treat gunshot victims before police report

Kogi Government orders hospitals to treat gunshot victims before police report

Tinubu praises late Professor Nwabueze for valuable contributions to Nigeria

Tinubu praises late Professor Nwabueze for valuable contributions to Nigeria

President Tinubu vows to improve the working conditions of police officers

President Tinubu vows to improve the working conditions of police officers

Tinubu approves ₦300 billion to repair Eko, Third Mainland bridges, roads

Tinubu approves ₦300 billion to repair Eko, Third Mainland bridges, roads

Rivers House of Assembly impeaches speaker, deputy, appoints new leadership

Rivers House of Assembly impeaches speaker, deputy, appoints new leadership

Pulse Sports

Why Michael Johnson ranks Jesse Owens ahead of Usain Bolt and himself as the greatest athlete in history

Why Michael Johnson ranks Jesse Owens ahead of Usain Bolt and himself as the greatest athlete in history

I won that fight - Francis Ngannou discloses why judges denied him victory against Tyson Fury

I won that fight - Francis Ngannou discloses why judges denied him victory against Tyson Fury

Mount substitution made us unstable — Erik Ten Hag analyses defeat to Manchester United

Mount substitution made us unstable — Erik Ten Hag analyses defeat to Manchester United

It's between Mbappe, Messi and Haaland: Ballon d'Or organiser says voting is very close

It's between Mbappe, Messi and Haaland: Ballon d'Or organiser says voting is very close

Mikel names Davido and 4 other artistes that inspire him

Mikel names Davido and 4 other artistes that inspire him

Tyson Fury vs Francis Ngannou: Cristiano Ronaldo leads celebrities in Saudi Arabia

Tyson Fury vs Francis Ngannou: Cristiano Ronaldo leads celebrities in Saudi Arabia

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

NIMET's forecast runs through the country [PT]

Nigerians will experience dust haze, cloudiness for the next 3 days

Kate Henshaw faces backlsah for hosting Hope Uzodinma's fund raiser event

Kate Henshaw faces backlash for hosting fundraising event in support of APC

PDP candidate, Atiku Abubakar, finished second in the 2023 presidential election [PDP]

Atiku wants 7 things to change about how Nigerians elect presidents

Supreme Court strikes out Atiku's forgery case against Tinubu [ChannelsTV]

BREAKING: It cannot be granted - Supreme Court strikes out Atiku's forgery case against Tinubu