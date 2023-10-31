Is it his birthday? - Netizens react to video of water canister shooting at Fubara

Amidst the political chaos that ensued on Monday, October 30, 2023, Nigerians online found an unexpected source of amusement.

The crisis escalated in Rivers Assembly as Speaker Martin Amaewhule served the impeachment notice on Governor Fubara, triggering a storm of outrage. Fubara's supporters, gathered outside the Assembly Complex, vehemently resisted the planned impeachment. Lawmakers hastily fled the premises as tear gas canisters were fired outside the building, adding to the chaotic scene.

In the midst of this political chaos, a video surfaced showing a water canister incident involving Fubara. This video quickly went viral, capturing the attention of the online community.

Drawing from the discussion about the water incident, Many netizens playfully questioned if it might be Fubara's birthday, connecting the virtual water incident to the age-old Nigerian tradition of pouring water on individuals to celebrate their birthdays.

The governors on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) have convened an emergency meeting to address the crisis between the governor of Rivers State, Fubara, and his predecessor, Nyesom Wike.

