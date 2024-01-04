FMC Ebute-Metta IVF centre will crash price of procedure —Medical Director

He said the IVF centre, which is part of the new clinical building, will help more Nigerians to have access to IVF.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that IVF is the joining of a woman’s egg and a man’s sperm in a laboratory dish.

IVF is one of the most widely known types of assisted reproductive technology (ART), which works by using a combination of medicines and surgical procedures to help sperm fertilise an egg, and help the fertilised egg implant in the uterus.

He said: “We all know about IVF and how expensive it is to access.

“As a public institution and we have a very large volume of patients and quite a large number of patients who actually need the service, we have been able to do our calculations.

“We are very confident that we’re going to be able to crash the cost of IVF in Nigeria once we start working.”

According to Dada, the building also has an ophthalmology centre and 50-bed male and female wards to increase the number of beds in the hospital and a cardiology laboratory.

“The reason why we have created a new ophthalmology centre is because we have realised that there has been a progressive increase in the number of ophthalmology patients.

“The ophthalmology centre has two theatres and four consulting rooms. So we’re going to be able to see more patients and more patients will be able to have their surgeries.

“On the second floor is a 50-bed new admission facility, which is made up of both male and female.

“This will increase the number of beds that we have in our hospitals substantially and a cardiology lab that will enable Nigerians to access specialist care promptly,” he said.

Speaking earlier, the Minister for State for Health and Social Welfare, Dr Tunji Alausa, reiterated the commitment of the Federal Government to improving healthcare delivery in the country.

He assured that the President was working to ensure that healthcare delivery to all Nigerians remains one of the top priorities of his administration.

