ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

FMC Ebute-Metta IVF centre will crash price of procedure —Medical Director

News Agency Of Nigeria

Dr Adedamola Dada, the Medical Director of the Federal Medical Centre (FMC), Ebute Metta, Lagos, on Thursday said the hospital’s In vitro fertilisation (IVF) centre would crash the price of the procedure in the country.

FMC Ebute-Metta IVF centre will crash price of procedure —Medical Director
FMC Ebute-Metta IVF centre will crash price of procedure —Medical Director

Dada made this known at the inauguration event of the newly built Clinical Building at the hospital.

Recommended articles

He said the IVF centre, which is part of the new clinical building, will help more Nigerians to have access to IVF.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that IVF is the joining of a woman’s egg and a man’s sperm in a laboratory dish.

IVF is one of the most widely known types of assisted reproductive technology (ART), which works by using a combination of medicines and surgical procedures to help sperm fertilise an egg, and help the fertilised egg implant in the uterus.

ADVERTISEMENT

He said: “We all know about IVF and how expensive it is to access.

“As a public institution and we have a very large volume of patients and quite a large number of patients who actually need the service, we have been able to do our calculations.

“We are very confident that we’re going to be able to crash the cost of IVF in Nigeria once we start working.”

According to Dada, the building also has an ophthalmology centre and 50-bed male and female wards to increase the number of beds in the hospital and a cardiology laboratory.

“The reason why we have created a new ophthalmology centre is because we have realised that there has been a progressive increase in the number of ophthalmology patients.

ADVERTISEMENT

“The ophthalmology centre has two theatres and four consulting rooms. So we’re going to be able to see more patients and more patients will be able to have their surgeries.

“On the second floor is a 50-bed new admission facility, which is made up of both male and female.

“This will increase the number of beds that we have in our hospitals substantially and a cardiology lab that will enable Nigerians to access specialist care promptly,” he said.

Speaking earlier, the Minister for State for Health and Social Welfare, Dr Tunji Alausa, reiterated the commitment of the Federal Government to improving healthcare delivery in the country.

He assured that the President was working to ensure that healthcare delivery to all Nigerians remains one of the top priorities of his administration.

ADVERTISEMENT

The minister noted that the facility in place at the Federal Medical Centre, Ebute Metta, was an attestation to the commitment of the government to make healthcare accessible and affordable to Nigerians.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Protesters demand site for Lagos market

Protesters demand site for Lagos market

FMC Ebute-Metta IVF centre will crash price of procedure —Medical Director

FMC Ebute-Metta IVF centre will crash price of procedure —Medical Director

NPA, NIMASA get new Executive Directors as Tinubu makes raft of appointments

NPA, NIMASA get new Executive Directors as Tinubu makes raft of appointments

Kogi Poly holds combined convocation for 10 sets of graduating students

Kogi Poly holds combined convocation for 10 sets of graduating students

We spend ₦750 daily to feed each inmate, not ₦200 - Correctional Service

We spend ₦750 daily to feed each inmate, not ₦200 - Correctional Service

AIG orders dismissal of 2 inspectors for armed robbery, corruption

AIG orders dismissal of 2 inspectors for armed robbery, corruption

Makinde gives 4 inmates lifelines, changes death sentences to life imprisonment

Makinde gives 4 inmates lifelines, changes death sentences to life imprisonment

Poly lecturers ask FG to exclude tertiary institutions from 40% IGR deduction

Poly lecturers ask FG to exclude tertiary institutions from 40% IGR deduction

50% of Enugu pupils can't read, solve mathematics questions - Government

50% of Enugu pupils can't read, solve mathematics questions - Government

Pulse Sports

'Perfect woman' - Victor Osimhen's Oyinbo girlfriend Stefanie Ladewig sets tongues wagging with last Instagram post of 2023

'Perfect woman' - Victor Osimhen's Oyinbo girlfriend Stefanie Ladewig sets tongues wagging with last Instagram post of 2023

From The Redeemed Church to Club: Victor Osimhen parties hard in the early hours of New Year celebrations

From The Redeemed Church to Club: Victor Osimhen parties hard in the early hours of New Year celebrations

AFCON 2023: Nigeria national football team – Guide, key players, lineup, prediction

AFCON 2023: Nigeria national football team – Guide, key players, lineup, prediction

[WATCH] Sha'Carri Richardson's 'baddie' vibes showing her different face cards

[WATCH] Sha'Carri Richardson's 'baddie' vibes showing her different face cards

Super Eagles AFCON team: Ahmed Musa leads 25 Nigerian players selected to Côte d'Ivoire

Super Eagles AFCON team: Ahmed Musa leads 25 Nigerian players selected to Côte d'Ivoire

Osimhen parties with Oshoala, Alozie and Super Eagles stars while Napoli struggle again

Osimhen parties with Oshoala, Alozie and Super Eagles stars while Napoli struggle again

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Nigeria to begin passport application automation on January 8

Nigeria to begin passport application automation on January 8 - Minister

Nigerian government bans UCC, UEW over alleged issuance of fake degrees

Nigerian government bans UCC, UEW over alleged issuance of fake degrees

Zamfara State Governor, Dauda Lawal. [TVC]

Gov Lawal approves 13th month salaries for state, local govt workers

INEC promotes 5,196 staff members nationwide [Leadership News]

INEC promotes 5,196 staff members nationwide