First lady opens ICT centre at University of Cross River to empower youth

Speaking during the ceremony, Mrs Tinubu described the ICT centre as part of efforts to align Nigeria youths with developments in the digital world.

Represented by the wife of the Senate President, Ekaette Akpabio, the president’s wife said it was important for youths to meaningfully participate and harness opportunities in the digital revolution.

"So this centre is a strategic step in the move to set a befitting path for the Nigerian youth,” he said.

She said that the centre had the potential to unlock the skills in youths and prepare them for academic growth.

"Our intention is to establish institutions that will contribute meaningfully to academic growth and innovations in facing challenges.

"Technology has become a positive tool in our world, it is shaping everything in human society,” she added.

Tinubu further said that the ICT centre was a collaborative effort between the Nigerian Information and Technology Development Agency (NITDA) and her pet project, the Renewed Hope Initiative.

Also speaking, the wife of the Cross River Governor, Rev. Eyoanwan Otu commended the president’s wife and NITDA for establishing centre. She said that the centre was a critical step towards enhancing technological skills among Nigerian youths.

"We urge our youths to make the best use of the facility to improve knowledge and acquire skills to solve problems,” he stated.

On his part, Adamu Sabo, an engineer with the Project Management Unit of NITDA, said that the centre had been equipped with state-of-the-art facilities.