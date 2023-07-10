ADVERTISEMENT
First batch of Lagos pilgrims departs Makkah for Nigeria

News Agency Of Nigeria

Prince Elegushi appealed to pilgrims yet to move, to exercise patience as plans have been put in place to ensure that everyone is back to Nigeria within the shortest period of time.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the pilgrims who departed King AbdulAzeez International Airport, Jeddah, aboard a Flynas airline at 11.30 am Saudi time, are expected to land safely at the Murtala Mohammed International Airport, Ikeja, Lagos, at about 3.30pm Nigerian time.

The flight which was described as a ‘Special flight’ by the Amir-ul-Hajj, Prince Anofiu Elegushi, has on board the elderly ones, those with medical challenges and others.

There are 185 male and 195 female pilgrims, led by AbdulWaheed Shonibare, a member of the State Muslim Pilgrims Welfare Board, representing Ikeja division.

While wishing them journey mercy, Prince Elegushi urged them to guide their new status jealousy, saying that as new Alhajis and Alhajas, they are like new born babies without any sins. He added that in line with Islamic principle, their new status remains intact till at least 41 days if they can avoid committing sins.

He also admonished them to allow the exemplary conducts they exhibited whilst in the holy land reflect in their dealings with others in every human endeavours when they return to Nigeria, so that people can find them worthy of emulation.

He appealed to the pilgrims yet to be airlifted to exercise patience as necessary plans have been put in place to ensure that everyone is airlifted back to Nigeria within the shortest period of time.

While reiterating his advice that the pilgrims should maintain the 32kg allowed for their main luggage, the Amir warned them to desist from carrying water and any other liquid items in their luggage.

News Agency Of Nigeria

