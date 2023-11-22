FG to sack prison officers taking bribe to lock up poor people illegally

This is contained in a statement by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Alao Babatunde, on Wednesday in Abuja.

The minister made the call during a presentation at the International Donor Round Table on Correctional Service Reform organised by the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crimes (UNODC), in Abuja.

Tunji-Ojo said decongesting correctional facilities in the country demands urgent collaboration between the government, civil society groups, and the international community.

“There is a lot to do in the area of decongesting our correctional facilities. From our audits, we have too many inmates who are awaiting trial and many others who are illegally detained.

“With over 80,000 inmates, we were able to decongest only 5 per cent with the N585 million fines we cleared on Saturday.

“Today, we seek the support of the UN as there is an urgent need for government, civil society groups, and the international communities to contribute their quota to re-engineering the system.

“This is the era of Renewed Hope. We need to partner with you to see how we can leverage on your technical expertise.”

The minister decried abuse of power by correctional facility controllers which in recent years, has become a common practice.

He warned that the government would sack anyone caught in the act.

“Any controller caught taking money from a ‘big man’ to lock up a poor man without a detention warrant will be expelled from the service.

“We are here to fill in the gap for the weakest in the society. We are here, as a government, to be the voice of the voiceless, and the strength of the weakest.

“Never again should the freedom of anybody be taken away on the basis of his weakness.”

Tunji-Ojo assured the UN team that the Federal Government was determined to do things differently to earn the trust of its citizens and the international community.

“Trust is something you don’t ask for – you earn it. This government wants to work to earn your trust and loyalty.

“We are doing things differently and ready to deliver on the renewed hope agenda of the President where Nigerians can have a better life, and brighter future,” the minister added.

Earlier, the UN Resident and Humanitarian Coordinator, Matthias Schmale, commended the minister for his proactive measures since taking over the affairs of the ministry.

“I want to commend you for the good job you are doing. I am aware of the great things you have done.”

The event held at the UN House in Abuja, was attended by top officials of the Interior Ministry and that of Justice, as well as the House Committee on Reformatory Institutions.

