Tinubu’s reform will correct historical wrongs - Minister beg Nigerians

The briefing at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Abuja addressed the recent nationwide protests and outlined the government's plans for economic recovery and growth.

"He has come to office with bold solutions to historical problems, with the determination to correct many of the poor policies and dysfunctional choices that have held us back as a nation for decades," Idris stated.

Addressing the challenges faced by the nation, Idris highlighted the dire economic conditions President Tinubu inherited, including a situation where 97% of revenue was spent on debt servicing.

ADVERTISEMENT

He mentioned widespread poverty, rising unemployment, dilapidated infrastructure, and insecurity as additional hurdles.

"The administration took decisive action and implemented long-overdue reforms to save the economy from collapse," Idris said.

Why subsidy removal has come to stay

He pointed to the abolition of the fuel subsidy as a critical decision to redirect funds towards essential sectors such as healthcare, education, infrastructure, and security.

Idris acknowledged the transitional pains from the withdrawal of the fuel subsidy and harmonisation of foreign exchange rates but assured that comprehensive intervention programs are in place to mitigate these impacts.

ADVERTISEMENT

"We have been very determined about ensuring that these interventions are fully implemented and bring the intended relief to Nigerians," he added.

FG reiterate respect for peaceful protest

Regarding the recent nationwide protests, Idris affirmed the government's respect for peaceful assembly and freedom of expression but noted that violent elements hijacked some demonstrations.

"There were reports of arson, vandalism, looting, and clashes with law enforcement agents in several cities.

"Tragically, these incidents led to the loss of innocent lives and significant damage to properties," he explained.

ADVERTISEMENT

In response, the government acted swiftly to restore order, instructing security forces to exercise maximum restraint while managing civil protests.

"They have indeed put in a lot of work to ensure the safety of all law-abiding Nigerians, and to maintain order. But they have also been decisive in their response to criminality," Idris said.