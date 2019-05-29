Barely few hours to the presidential inauguration ceremony at the Eagles Square, Abuja, the Federal Government has announced the closure of thirteen major roads leading to the venue.

President Muhammadu Buhari and his vice, Yemi Osinbajo, are expected to be sworn at a modest inauguration ceremony in Abuja on Wednesday, May 29, 2019.

According to a copy of the directive seen by Pulse, Nigerians and visitors to the city have been advised to avoid the following routes, if possible, till the end of the event;

Diversion A - Deeper Life/Water Board junction Diversion B - Aso Drive by DSS Headquarters Diversion C - FCDA by Finace Headquarters Diversion D - Bayelsa House Diversion E - National Assembly Diversion F - Gana - Transcorp Hilton Diversion G - Nitel Junction by Ahmadu Bello Way Diversion H - Kur Mohammed by Benue House Plaza Diversion I - NNPC Towers Diversion J - Federal Secretariat Phase III under the bridge Diversion K - Behind Foreign Affairs under the bridge Diversion L - FCDA by POWA Goodluck Ebele Jonathan Expressway (intersection into three arm zone)

The presidential inauguration planning committee also announced designated car parks for invited guests and members of the public.