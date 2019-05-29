Barely few hours to the presidential inauguration ceremony at the Eagles Square, Abuja, the Federal Government has announced the closure of thirteen major roads leading to the venue.
President Muhammadu Buhari and his vice, Yemi Osinbajo, are expected to be sworn at a modest inauguration ceremony in Abuja on Wednesday, May 29, 2019.
According to a copy of the directive seen by Pulse, Nigerians and visitors to the city have been advised to avoid the following routes, if possible, till the end of the event;
- Diversion A - Deeper Life/Water Board junction
- Diversion B - Aso Drive by DSS Headquarters
- Diversion C - FCDA by Finace Headquarters
- Diversion D - Bayelsa House
- Diversion E - National Assembly
- Diversion F - Gana - Transcorp Hilton
- Diversion G - Nitel Junction by Ahmadu Bello Way
- Diversion H - Kur Mohammed by Benue House Plaza
- Diversion I - NNPC Towers
- Diversion J - Federal Secretariat Phase III under the bridge
- Diversion K - Behind Foreign Affairs under the bridge
- Diversion L - FCDA by POWA
- Goodluck Ebele Jonathan Expressway (intersection into three arm zone)
The presidential inauguration planning committee also announced designated car parks for invited guests and members of the public.