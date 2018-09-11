Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > News > Local >

FG bars states owing salaries from accessing $2.69bn Paris Club refund

Paris Club Refund FG bars states owing salaries from accessing remaining $2.69bn

The Federal Government will commence phased payments of the refund to the states once the condition and several others were met.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
FG bars states owing salaries from accessing $2.69bn Paris Club refund play

Nigerian Muhammadu Buhari and the Attorney General, Abubakar Malami

(Presidency)

The Federal Government said states must clear backlog of salaries and other related staff arrears before they would be able to access the remaining 2.69 billion dollar Paris Club Refund.

The Director of Information, Federal Ministry of Finance, Mr Hassan Dodo, on Tuesday, said the Federal Government would commence phased payments of the refund to the states once the condition and several others were met.

“The DMO led the reconciliation process under the supervision of the Federal Ministry of Finance. The final approval of 2.69 billion dollars is subject to some conditions.

“Salary and staff related arrears must be paid as a priority. Also commitment to the commencement of the repayment of Budget Support Loans granted in 2016 must be made by all States.

“Furthermore, they must clear amounts due to the Presidential Fertiliser Initiative and make commitment to clear matching grants from UBEC.

“This is in cases where some states have available funds which could be used to improve primary education and learning outcomes,” Dodo said in a statement.

It will be recalled that the issue of Paris Club loan over-deduction had been a long standing dispute between the Federal Government and the state governments, dating back to 1995.

In response to the dispute, President Muhammadu Buhari directed that the claims of over-deduction should be formally and individually reconciled by the Debt Management Office (DMO).

ALSO READ: Aregbesola releases N19.8bn to pay workers, pensioners days to governorship election

This reconciliation commenced in November 2016.

As an interim measure to alleviate the financial challenges of the states during the 2016 recession, the President had approved that 50 per cent of the amounts claimed by States be paid to enable them clear salary and pension arrears.

This approved sum was released to the states between Dec. 1, 2016 and Sept. 29, 2017.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Pulse News Agency Local by NAN brings you the latest news from Nigeria, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Top 3

1 Kemi Adeosun Presidency speaks on Finance Minister’s NYSC certificate...bullet
2 Fowler Over 6000 Nigerian billionaires evade tax - FIRS bossbullet
3 Dirty Dancer Twitter goes wild over Twerker who looks like Senator...bullet

Related Articles

2019 Election 7 corruption allegations that will frustrate Saraki's presidential ambition - APC
Samuel Ortom Gov’s aides allegedly involved in killing of Catholic priests – Oshiomhole
Buhari Buhari is Nigeria's most worker-friendly president according to the presidency
In South-East Pensioners to protest unpaid gratuities, pensions
Tambuwal Youth group takes shots at Governor over comment on killings
Samuel Ortom Benue Governor threatens to sue APC chairman, Oshiomhole
Corruption Allegation EFCC invited me to shed more light on petition against Ortom, Tsav explains

Local

President Muhammadu Buhari
Buhari President re-assigns donations from supporters to help young politicians
Obasanjo urges West African govts to decriminalise drugs
Obasanjo Ex-President urges West African govts to decriminalise drugs
Buhari re-assigns donations from supporters to help young politicians
Buhari President condoles govt, people of Nasarawa State over gas explosion
In Delta Navy hands over seized vessel, 9 crew members to EFCC