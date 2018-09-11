Pulse.ng logo
Aregbesola releases N19.8bn to pay workers, pensioners

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Osun State governor, Rauf Aregbesola, has approved the release of the sum of N19.8 billion to for the payment of four months salary to workers in the state and arrears also owed to pensioners.

This was disclosed by the state's Commissioner for Finance, Bola Oyebamiji, in a statement on Tuesday, September 11, 2018. The governor authorised the release of the sum of N19,801,328,271.22 for gradual disbursement as salaries and other entitlements owed to state workers and pensioners.

Oyebamiji said the release of the fund is a show of the government's commitment to state workers despite owing them for months while also receiving only half of their pay.

The governor has also directed that workers who had been put on half pay should now be paid in full.

The statement read, "In line with its agenda and fulfillment of its promise to the state workers regarding prioritisation of their welfare above others, the government of the State of Osun has commenced payment of full salary and arrears in line with available resources.

"This decision was taken at the meeting of the Fund Apportionment Committee led by Comrade Hassan Sumonu with labour and government representatives in attendance.

"In line with labour unions' demands and current financial position of the state, government of the State of Osun led by Ogbeni Rauf Aregbesola has authorised payment of of four (4) months salary arrears and 2016 leave bonus to its workers.

"Also, Mr Governor has directed that going-forward, workers in the state should be paid their full salary as and when due to demonstrate his commitment to his earlier promises.

"With this, Government of the State of Osun has commenced gradual disbursement of Nineteen Billion, Eight Hundred and One Million, Three Hundred and Twenty-Eight Thousand, Two Hundred and Seventy-One Naira, Twenty-Two Kobo (19,801,328,271.22) as salaries and other entitlements to its workers."

Osun gubernatorial election days away

The release of the fund is coming just 11 days to the Osun gubernatorial election scheduled to hold on September 22. Even though Aregbesola is at the end of his second term as governor and will not contest, he's solidly backing Gboyega Oyetola of the All Progressives' Congress (APC) to emerge victorious at the polls.

The release of the fund is bound to raise suspicions of trying to buy voters as it follows just days after reports emerged that the Federal Government paid the state N16.6 billion as part of the Paris Club refund.

