ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Wike mobilises traditional leaders to strengthen fight against insecurity in FCT

News Agency Of Nigeria

The Chairman, FCT Council of Chiefs and Ona of Abaji, Alhaji Adamu Yunusa, assured the minister of the council’s full support.

Wike mobilises traditional leaders to strengthen fight against insecurity in FCT [NAN]
Wike mobilises traditional leaders to strengthen fight against insecurity in FCT [NAN]

Recommended articles

Wike said during a security meeting with the FCT Council of Chiefs and the chairmen of the six Area Councils in Abuja on Wednesday, that the support was critical to winning the war against criminal elements.

He said that the meeting was to brief the traditional leaders on what the government was doing to curb the rising insecurity in the city and the Area Councils, particularly Bwari, Kwali and Kuje.

He pointed out that traditional leaders had a huge role to play in maintaining security in their domains and providing sensitive information to security agencies to aid their work.

ADVERTISEMENT

He assured residents that the government was not sleeping but doing everything possible to address the challenges.

According to him, there is a need for a strong synergy between the government and traditional leaders to win the war against insecurity.

Wike asked members of the council of chiefs to work with the area councils’ chairmen to strengthen vigilante groups in their domains.

He, however, cautioned against enlisting residents with criminal tendencies, to avoid compounding the existing security challenge.

“Therefore, they must be profiled so that they are known. Who are they? Are they from our communities?

ADVERTISEMENT

“This is key so that we won’t say we want to solve a problem and then cause another one.

“If there are things you think we should do too, we are willing to partner with you so that the challenges we are facing now will be a thing of the past.

“You must work hard because insecurity is not written on anybody’s face. Anyone can be a victim and that is why we must do everything possible to ensure that our subjects are not victims of these criminals,” he said.

The minister also informed the traditional leaders that the FCT Administration would continue to demolish shanties, which he described as the hideouts of criminals within the territory.

The Chairman, FCT Council of Chiefs and Ona of Abaji, Alhaji Adamu Yunusa, assured the minister of the council’s full support.

ADVERTISEMENT

Yunusa urged Wike to continue the good work he had started in the FCT.

Also, Daniel Chiya, Chairman, Kwali Area Council, pledged the council’s support for the fight against insecurity.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

About 10 people still missing from Ibadan explosion, Bodija community cries out

About 10 people still missing from Ibadan explosion, Bodija community cries out

Late Chrisland student’s mother testifies before court

Late Chrisland student’s mother testifies before court

Kogi senator tackles Ndume over relocation of CBN, FAAN to Lagos

Kogi senator tackles Ndume over relocation of CBN, FAAN to Lagos

UN chief condemns Israel's rejection of 2-state solution in ending Gaza war

UN chief condemns Israel's rejection of 2-state solution in ending Gaza war

UN urges FG to make education centre of peace-building

UN urges FG to make education centre of peace-building

Adeleke pledges support to NSCDC in combating crime in Osun

Adeleke pledges support to NSCDC in combating crime in Osun

Enugu to experience massive cassava production this year - AFAN Chairman

Enugu to experience massive cassava production this year - AFAN Chairman

INEC not recruiting ad hoc staff for by-elections – Director

INEC not recruiting ad hoc staff for by-elections – Director

Sanwo-Olu inaugurates Sabo Market as alternative to Oyingbo Market

Sanwo-Olu inaugurates Sabo Market as alternative to Oyingbo Market

Pulse Sports

He could have won more Ballon d'Or awards than Ronaldo, Messi — Rio Ferdinand hails underrated star

He could have won more Ballon d'Or awards than Ronaldo, Messi — Rio Ferdinand hails underrated star

AFCON 2023: Samuel Chukwueze’s sister defends her World Best brother amid criticism of Super Eagles star

AFCON 2023: Samuel Chukwueze’s sister defends her "World Best" brother amid criticism of Super Eagles star

AFCON 2023: Ghanaian squad allegedly physically attack each other after poor showings in Ivory Coast

AFCON 2023: Ghanaian squad allegedly physically attack each other after poor showings in Ivory Coast

AFCON 2023: Osimhen to emulate Ikpeba for Super Eagles against Guinea-Bissau

AFCON 2023: Osimhen to emulate Ikpeba for Super Eagles against Guinea-Bissau

AFCON 2023: Salah back at Liverpool for injury rehab before potential AFCON final return

AFCON 2023: Salah back at Liverpool for injury rehab before potential AFCON final return

They can win the trophy — Cristiano Ronaldo predicts Champions League winners

They can win the trophy — Cristiano Ronaldo predicts Champions League winners

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Governor Dikko Radda of Katsina State. [X:@dikko_radda]

Youths should be engaged to drive nation’s economy - Governor Radda

Gov Makinde

Oyo Government confirms 2 dead, 77 injured in Ibadan explosion tragedy

Oyo State Governor, Seyi Makinde, at the scene of the Ibadan explosion on Wednesday, January 17, 2024. [Twitter:@oyostategovt]

We know company using building where Ibadan explosion started - Makinde

Scenes Of The Ibadan Explosion [Twitter:@nemanigeria]

Makinde calls for calm as death toll from Ibadan explosion rises to 3