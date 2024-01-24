Wike mobilises traditional leaders to strengthen fight against insecurity in FCT

Wike said during a security meeting with the FCT Council of Chiefs and the chairmen of the six Area Councils in Abuja on Wednesday, that the support was critical to winning the war against criminal elements.

He said that the meeting was to brief the traditional leaders on what the government was doing to curb the rising insecurity in the city and the Area Councils, particularly Bwari, Kwali and Kuje.

He pointed out that traditional leaders had a huge role to play in maintaining security in their domains and providing sensitive information to security agencies to aid their work.

ADVERTISEMENT

He assured residents that the government was not sleeping but doing everything possible to address the challenges.

According to him, there is a need for a strong synergy between the government and traditional leaders to win the war against insecurity.

Wike asked members of the council of chiefs to work with the area councils’ chairmen to strengthen vigilante groups in their domains.

He, however, cautioned against enlisting residents with criminal tendencies, to avoid compounding the existing security challenge.

“Therefore, they must be profiled so that they are known. Who are they? Are they from our communities?

ADVERTISEMENT

“This is key so that we won’t say we want to solve a problem and then cause another one.

“If there are things you think we should do too, we are willing to partner with you so that the challenges we are facing now will be a thing of the past.

“You must work hard because insecurity is not written on anybody’s face. Anyone can be a victim and that is why we must do everything possible to ensure that our subjects are not victims of these criminals,” he said.

The minister also informed the traditional leaders that the FCT Administration would continue to demolish shanties, which he described as the hideouts of criminals within the territory.

The Chairman, FCT Council of Chiefs and Ona of Abaji, Alhaji Adamu Yunusa, assured the minister of the council’s full support.

ADVERTISEMENT

Yunusa urged Wike to continue the good work he had started in the FCT.