Fayose has dumped his presidential ambition and here's why

Outgoing Governor of Ekiti state Peter Ayodele Fayose has dumped his presidential ambition under the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, and we know why.

Fayose made this known on Saturday, September 8, 2018 in Ekiti when he received the ex-governor Rabiu Kwankwaso and ex-minister, Kashim Taminu.

Kwankwanso and Taminu are both contenders for the PDP presidential ticket alongside Atiku Abubakar, Bukola Saraki, Governors Dankwambo and Aminu Tambuwal.

Why I dumped my presidential ambition - Fayose

The Ekiti governor said he decided to dump his presidential ambition for political reasons that has to do with reclaiming the mandate of his loyal deputy, Prof. Kolapo Olusola.

” I dropped the presidential ambition because of the stolen mandate freely given to my deputy

” As a good leader, I cannot abandon my loyal deputy whose mandate was stolen by the APC and be pursuing another ambition

” My posters are there in a room. I am committed to the recovery of the mandate for now more than anything else”, he said.

My haters will watch me enter Aso Villa - Fayose

Governor Fayose, earlier in the year, said his ‘haters’ will watch him enter Aso Villa despite the ‘manipulations of his enemies’

Fayose stated this at his declaration of intent in Abuja on Thursday, September 28, 2017.

He described himself as a representation of the voice of the voiceless.

“To the down trodden and those of who go to bed hungry on a daily basis, I assure you that help is on the way," he said.

“To my haters, I want to tell them that they will watch me enter the Villa in 2019 because I’m Nigeria’s President in waiting.

“If you have not seen any miracle, this is your opportunity because I am a miracle.

“This calling of mine is without repentance and God will not apologise to anyone for making me president come 2019,” he added.

The governor is obviously faced with the reality of the bigwigs presidential aspirants of the PDP reality.