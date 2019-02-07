Fashola said that the island is historic and a gift to Lagos, adding that it is a landline between the Atlantic and the Lagoon.

It is unfortunate that with this gift that this island possesses, it lacks electricity, but with the commissioning of this project, electricity has come to the Island of Ilashe.

By connecting the Island to the National Grid (NG), Buhari is sending messages to all riverine communities that no place will be left unconnected.

This project will also deliver about 24 Megawwatts to riverine communities like Ibese, Ikare, Igbologun and Ilado Odo.

This project will also attract other huge investments into the community and open it up to accelerated growth, he said.

Fashola urged the management of Eko Electricity Distribution Company (EKEDC) to fast track the distribution of power supply to all and sundry in the community in order to enjoy the facility.

He urged EKEDC to work with the licensed 108 meter distributors to ensure that prepaid meters were installed for them.

Fashola said that over N150 million was spent to instal the substation, adding that the project would contribute to the ease of doing business in the riverine area.

Mr Usman Mohammed, the Managing Director of TCN, said the project was executed by the In-House Engineers of the company.

According to him, civil works for transformers and equipment, Control Room and four-bedroom flat was started in Jan. 2018.

Mohammed said that the company had installed more transformers in its three and half years than the number installed by the PDP in 16years.

He said that the location of the Ilashe made the substation project a unique one.

The managing director said that power project of this nature would attract other local and foreign investments to the riverine communities which would significantly improve the live of the rural dwellers.

Oba Fatai Akinwunmi, the traditional ruler and the Onilashe of Ilashe Kingdom, said that today was his happiest day in his life, adding that the project was the first of its kind in Ilashe.

The king said that he was surprised that the project deadline was met and thanked the minister for providing the substation to his domain.