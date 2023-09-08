ADVERTISEMENT
Ex-commissioner distributes food items to 200 widows in Ile-Ife

News Agency Of Nigeria

The Chief Imam of Ifeland, Alhaji Abdulsemiu Abdulhammed, commended the former commissioner 's gesture towards the widows.

Aiyedun made the call while distributing food items to no fewer than 200 widows at his residence in Ile-ife on Friday.

He said the removal of fuel subsidy had made things tough for many Nigerians ,adding that the less privileged needed so much support at this difficult period .

Aiyedun said though government at all levels had been distributing palliatives to cushion the effects, there was need for philanthropists to also reach out to the needy in their communities to touch more people.

He said he decided to assist the widows not for politics, but in compliance with a Quranic teaching that Muslim faithful should always help the needy.

“Things are not easy for the citizens presently, though government is distributing palliatives to Nigerians, but it cannot go round all homes.

“I followed one of the verses in the Quran that ask Muslim faithful to take good care of orphans and widows.That is why I am doing this,“ he said.

The Chief Imam of Ifeland, Alhaji Abdulsemiu Abdulhammed, commended the former commissioner ‘s gesture towards the widows.

Abdulhammed noted that it was not the first time the former commissioner was supporting the aged, widows, physically- challenged and other vulnerable people in the town.

He charged other stakeholders to emulate the good gesture of Ayedun by giving to others from God’s blessings to them.

One of the beneficiaries, Mrs Kike Adeyemi, thanked the former Commissioner for remembering them in their time of need ,praying God to bless him to do more .

News Agency Of Nigeria

