ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Enugu govt directs firm to pay ₦1bn for alleged tax non remittances

News Agency Of Nigeria

The commissioner said that the company had mined and evacuated coal from the site since February 2022 without any payments.

Governor of Enugu State, Peter Mbah. [Twitter:@PNMbah]
Governor of Enugu State, Peter Mbah. [Twitter:@PNMbah]

Recommended articles

The Commissioner for Environment and Climate Change, Prof. Sam Ugwu, disclosed this in a statement issued on Wednesday in Enugu.

Ugwu directed that the firm located at Awhum in the Udi Local Government Area of the state would also pay an ₦100,000 tax on every truckload of coal evacuated from a mining site.

The commissioner said that the company had mined and evacuated coal from the site since February 2022 without any payments or recourse whatsoever to the state government.

ADVERTISEMENT

He said the fund would be transparently managed by an independent committee of professionals specifically for the remediation and healing of the affected environment.

The commissioner recalled that the mining site was one of the many sealed by the Enugu State Committee on Review of Mining Activities headed by him following a crackdown by the Governor Peter Mbah administration on illegal mining sites in the state.

He added that the sealing included those without environmental impact certification and remediation plans.

He explained that an Enugu State High Court had earlier granted an interim injunction restraining Milhouse Energy Services and African Pits and Quarries Limited, their agents, servants, privies, workers, among others, from “carrying on further activities on the site”.

Ugwu stated that the order entailed environmental degradation, damaging and interfering in whatsoever manner with the large expanse of land situated at Ibite Awhum.

ADVERTISEMENT

The commissioner said that following discussions with the state government, Milhouse Energy Services Ltd may return to the site in earnest following an agreement with the state government.

According to him, the agreement will see the company paying the sum of ₦1 billion for environmental remediation while also paying the sum of ₦100,000 as tax per truckload of coal evacuated from the site.

“The company had mined and evacuated coal from the site since February 2022 without any payments or recourse whatsoever to the Government of Enugu State.

“While the state is not contesting the fact that solid minerals are on the Exclusive Legislative List, we will not accept indiscriminate mining activities and degradation of our environment.

“We will not accept that people will enter our state and start carting away our resources without recourse to the Enugu State Government.

ADVERTISEMENT

“We want to see the veracity of the license, which they claim they have from the Federal Government, and we have given them a letter inviting them to a meeting.

“We also want to find out how they have been remitting environmental fees to the Enugu State Ministry of Environment because we will not fold our hands and watch our environment destroyed and lives endangered”.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Enugu govt directs firm to pay ₦1bn for alleged tax non remittances

Enugu govt directs firm to pay ₦1bn for alleged tax non remittances

Southeast remains pivotal to Nigeria's growth – Tinubu

Southeast remains pivotal to Nigeria's growth – Tinubu

Kaduna records 156 infections, 20 diphtheria deaths in 7 months – Official

Kaduna records 156 infections, 20 diphtheria deaths in 7 months – Official

CAN advises Israel, Palestine to halt hostilities, embrace dialogue

CAN advises Israel, Palestine to halt hostilities, embrace dialogue

Lagos Police arrest 3 suspected fraudsters who bait victims with dollars

Lagos Police arrest 3 suspected fraudsters who bait victims with dollars

Tinubu makes 6 fresh appointments

Tinubu makes 6 fresh appointments

ASUU opposes TETFund on inclusion of private varsities in projects

ASUU opposes TETFund on inclusion of private varsities in projects

Senate yet to receive official briefing on N-Power suspension

Senate yet to receive official briefing on N-Power suspension

Girl-Child Day: Students, others want boys to also be celebrated

Girl-Child Day: Students, others want boys to also be celebrated

Pulse Sports

Blessing Okagbare: Former track queen solicits support for young athlete looking to save his dad's life

Blessing Okagbare: Former track queen solicits support for young athlete looking to save his dad's life

I want to play till 42: Cristiano Ronaldo urges Al Nassr to extend his contract till 2027

I want to play till 42: Cristiano Ronaldo urges Al Nassr to extend his contract till 2027

I want him at Chelsea: Ex-Super Eagles captain Mikel Obi sends passionate message to Osimhen

I want him at Chelsea: Ex-Super Eagles captain Mikel Obi sends passionate message to Osimhen

‘I will work there’ - Mourinho certain of Saudi Arabia move

‘I will work there’ - Mourinho certain of Saudi Arabia move

Arsenal, Man City, Liverpool and Spurs: Is the Premier League set for a four-way battle?

Arsenal, Man City, Liverpool and Spurs: Is the Premier League set for a four-way battle?

Sha'Carri Richardson: World's fastest woman set to be honoured with a track in her name

Sha'Carri Richardson: World's fastest woman set to be honoured with a track in her name

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Evidence links Naira Marley, Sam Larry with cyberbullying, assault of Mohabd - Police. [ChannelsTV]

Evidence links Naira Marley, Sam Larry with cyberbullying, assault of Mohbad - Police

A Nigerian police officer checking a vehicle documents at a checkpoint. [Carmart]

11 essential documents vehicle owners must have in Nigeria

Sunday Igboho is a Yoruba Nation enforcer (Guardian)

Sunday Igboho regains freedom after 2 years of trial in Benin Republic

President Bola Tinubu boasts about his capacity to make difficult decisions. [Guardian]

NADECO calls for Tinubu's resignation over certificate forgery allegations