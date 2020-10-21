The Secretary-General of the United Nations (UN), Antonio Guterres, has called for an end to reported police brutality and abuses in Nigeria.

The UN boss, in a statement on Wednesday, October 21, 2020, condemned the violent escalation of largely peaceful protests which have held nationwide for the past two weeks.

Millions were shocked on Tuesday, October 20 when protesters were shot with live ammunition during a peaceful sit-in protest at the Lekki-Epe toll gate in Lagos, the nation's commercial capital.

At least seven people have been reported dead, by eyewitnesses, and many others injured after soldiers, according to eyewitnesses, opened fire on unarmed protesters in the dead of the night.

Guterres said the incident must be investigated, according to a statement signed by his spokesperson, Stephane Dujarric.

"He (Guterres) calls on the Nigerian authorities to investigate these incidents and hold the perpetrators accountable," the statement read.

The 71-year-old also called on the government to de-escalate the situation, and urged security forces to act with maximum restraint.

"He reiterates the readiness of the United Nations to support national efforts towards finding a solution," the statement said.

The Nigerian Army has relentlessly called reports that its soldiers were responsible for Tuesday's attack "Fake News".

However, the military establishment has failed to issue a comprehensive statement to explain its involvement.

Even though Lagos governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, claimed there were no fatalities, he confirmed that men and officers of the Nigerian Army were indeed deployed to the toll gate where Tuesday night's ugly incident played out.

He said he has ordered an investigation into the Army's role in Tuesday night's events.

He said, "This is with a view to taking this up with the higher command of the Nigerian Army and to seek the intervention of Mr President in his capacity as the Commander in Chief to unravel the sequence of events that happened yesterday night."

Former United States' Secretary of State, Hillary Clinton, strongly condemned the attack and called on President Muhammadu Buhari and the Army to stop killing protesters.

Former US Vice President, and current presidential candidate, Joe Biden, also called on Buhari to cease the violent crackdown on protesters.

Buhari has failed to directly address the event since it happened over 18 hours ago.

He presided over the weekly Federal Executive Council (FEC) meeting hours ago.