Lagos State governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has dismissed eyewitnesses' accounts of the gruesome killing of peaceful protesters in Lagos on Tuesday, October 20, 2020.

Millions were shocked on Tuesday night when around a dozen protesters were killed during a peaceful sit-in protest at the Lekki-Epe toll gate.

At least seven people have been reported dead, by eyewitnesses, and many others injured after soldiers, according to eyewitnesses, opened fire on unarmed protesters in the dead of the night.

Sanwo-Olu said during a broadcast on Wednesday, October 21 that no fatalities were recorded as a result of what he called one of the darkest moments in the state's history.

"We're comforted that we have not recorded any fatality as against the widespread circulation on social media.

"We have been going round to all the hospitals and mortuaries last night to see for ourselves what has happened," the governor said during the televised address.

The governor had earlier reported that there are a total of 30 people that have been treated or are receiving treatment for injuries sustained during Tuesday night's chaos.

As part of nationwide demonstrations, hundreds of protesters had shut down the toll gate, and other areas of Lagos, demanding comprehensive police reform from the Federal Government.

Sanwo-Olu imposed a 24-hour curfew on Tuesday afternoon after an uptick of violence from thugs who tried to hijack the peaceful protests.

Scores of protesters refused to leave the toll gate despite the curfew which was originally set to commence at 4 pm, and later extended to 9 pm.

Sporadic gun shots filled the air on Tuesday night with protesters livestreaming the scenes strewn with injured bodies, and some believed to have died.

Sanwo-Olu said during Wednesday's address the curfew was a response to the spate of violence carried out by thugs who hijacked the protests for their own means.

He listed numerous events of violence, including lynching and arson, that occurred in the state over the past few days that forced his hand to declare the curfew.

"We needed to blanket the stoppage of all forms of protests so as to make it difficult for the violent tendencies creeping in among the peaceful protesters," he said.

Tuesday night's events has sparked a wave of violence in Lagos as mobs have attacked and set fire to many public and private buildings in the early hours of Wednesday.

Sanwo-Olu appealed for calm to return to the state, noting that he feels the pain everyone is feeling with the turn of events.

He said, "As your governor, I will do everything to ensure that every life indeed matters."

Sanwo-Olu orders investigations

The Nigerian Army has relentlessly called reports that its soldiers were responsible for Tuesday's massacre "Fake News".

However, the military establishment has failed to issue a comprehensive statement to explain its involvement.

Sanwo-Olu confirmed during his broadcast that men and officers of the Nigerian Army were indeed deployed to the toll gate where Tuesday night's ugly incident played out.

Even though he reiterated that he has no controls over the military's rules of engagement as a sitting governor, Sanwo-Olu said he has ordered an investigation into the Army's role in Tuesday night's events.

He said, "This is with a view to taking this up with the higher command of the Nigerian Army and to seek the intervention of Mr President in his capacity as the Commander in Chief to unravel the sequence of events that happened yesterday night."

United States presidential candidate, Joe Biden, and former Secretary of State, Hillary Clinton, have both strongly condemned the killings and called on President Muhammadu Buhari to take charge of the situation.

Buhari has failed to directly address the event since it happened over 12 hours ago.