Emir of Ilorin mourns Islamic preacher, Sheikh Aboto

Sulu-Gambari described Shiekh Aboto’s demise as a huge loss, adding that it has left another vacuum in Dawah activities of Ilorin emirate and beyond.

Aboto died after the heavy downpour on Thursday that destroyed the popular bridge linking Kulende and Akerebiata Area.

The traditional ruler recalled the roles played by late Sheikh Aboto in promoting morality, good conducts and fear of God among the people, with reference to the Holy Qur’an and the teachings of Prophet Muhammad (PBUH).

The Emir added that the deceased sermons were unique, highly intellectual and deeply heart-touching.

“During his lifetime, late Sheikh Aboto touched so many lives through his public lectures during Ramadan, as well as other communities across Nigeria and African continent by extension,” he said.

Sulu-Gambari extended his condolence to the entire Adabiyyah family worldwide, family of the deceased, associates and people of Aboto community in Asa Local Government Area over the death of the pious and highly intellectual scholar.