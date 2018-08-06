EFCC to resume Ekweremadu interrogation, set to question wife too

news

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) is set to resume the interrogation of the Deputy President of the Senate, Ike Ekweremadu (Enugu West - PDP), over allegations of money laundering, conspiracy and abuse of office.

The lawmaker had earlier turned himself in for questioning at the Abuja office of the anti-graft agency on Tuesday, July 31, 2018, but complained of discomfort the next day a nd was allowed to seek medical attention.

According to a report by The Nation, the EFCC is set to resume Ekweremadu's interrogation after he was discharged from the hospital on Saturday, August 4.

The source said, "A hospital has confirmed the discharge of Ekweremadu on Saturday. We are resuming his interrogation immediately because he is now fit."

The source also told The Nation that the EFCC might soon invite Ekweremadu's wife, Nwanneka, for questioning in relation to the activities of a suspected slush company.

The source said, "Our detectives need to interrogate Ekweremadu's wife in relation to the activities of a suspected slush company. We may quiz her any moment from now. And we told the Deputy President of the Senate why we require the attention of his wife too.

"We have linked another property to Ekweremadu, bringing the assets to 62. We are digging more and contrary to what his media aide is saying, the Deputy President of the Senate is well informed of issues isolated for him to clear.

"We do not want to join issues on the pages of newspapers but if the media aide prefers propaganda, we will release the fact-sheet on Ekweremadu for Nigerians to appreciate the extent of our investigation on him."

EFCC vs Ekweremadu

Last week, Ekweremadu had to dismiss reports that he suffered from a suspected high blood pressure while he was being questioned by EFCC operatives.

In a statement signed by his spokesperson, Uche Anichukwu, on Friday, August 3, he said the report of the lawmaker falling ill during interrogation was a manifestation of the EFCC's mischief and orchestrated media trial.

He further stated that the lawmaker was allowed to seek medical attention after he agreed with the EFCC to fix a new date to continue the interrogation.

He said, "He (Ekweremadu) reported at the EFCC on Wednesday, August 1, 2018, at 10am as scheduled, but informed them that he was not feeling well, a fact the EFCC doctor confirmed. He was then allowed to leave to see his doctor and it was agreed that a new date would be fixed for continuation of the interview.

"So, there was no interrogation whatsoever on Wednesday, let alone presentation of so-called additional facts that purportedly triggered his blood pressure. Likewise, there were no new 'facts' presented to him the previous day, Tuesday, July 31, beside those concocted by the dismissed chief judge of Enugu state, Innocent Umezulike, and his cohorts in their petition."

The EFCC is questioning Ekweremadu over how he acquired 60 assets in Nigeria, United Kingdom, United States and United Arab Emirates (UAE).

The lawmaker has claimed several times that the allegations against him are fabricated and that he's a victim of persecution by the federal government.