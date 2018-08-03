news

The Deputy President of the Senate, Ike Ekweremadu (Enugu West - PDP) has dismissed reports that he suffered from a suspected high blood pressure while he was being questioned by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

The lawmaker had turned himself in for questioning at the Abuja office of the anti-graft agency on Tuesday, July 31, 2018, over allegations of money laundering, conspiracy and abuse of office.

Media reports indicated that the senator's interrogation during another session on Wednesday, August 1, was interrupted when he complained of discomfort, suspected to be high blood pressure , and was allowed to seek medical attention.

In a statement signed by his spokesperson, Uche Anichukwu, on Friday, August 3, he said the report of the lawmaker falling ill during interrogation is a manifestation of the EFCC's mischief and orchestrated media trial.

According to him, there was no interrogation on Wednesday before the lawmaker complained that he was not feeling well.

He further stated that the lawmaker was allowed to seek medical attention after he agreed with the EFCC to fix a new date to continue the interrogation.

The statement read, "Senator Ekweremadu honoured the 10am appointment on the fixed date and left in the evening of the same day when he was granted bail on self-recognizance with an understanding that he would report at the EFCC office at 10am the next day for a continuation of the interview.

"He reported at the EFCC on Wednesday, August 1, 2018, at 10am as scheduled, but informed them that he was not feeling well, a fact the EFCC doctor confirmed. He was then allowed to leave to see his doctor and it was agreed that a new date would be fixed for continuation of the interview.

"So, there was no interrogation whatsoever on Wednesday, let alone presentation of so-called additional facts that purportedly triggered his blood pressure. Likewise, there were no new 'facts' presented to him the previous day, Tuesday, July 31, beside those concocted by the dismissed chief judge of Enugu state, Innocent Umezulike, and his cohorts in their petition."

The EFCC is questioning Ekweremadu over how he acquired 60 assets in Nigeria, United Kingdom, United States and United Arab Emirates (UAE).

The lawmaker has claimed several times that the allegations against him are fabricated and that he's a victim of persecution by the federal government.